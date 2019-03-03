Man gets 8 years in teen sexual assault

HOT SPRINGS -- A man was sentenced to eight years in prison Thursday after he was convicted of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl in 2016.

The jury deliberated about 40 minutes after a two-day trial in Garland County Circuit Court before finding Larry Devale Wilson, 43, guilty of second-degree sexual assault, punishable by up to 20 years in prison. It took another 35 minutes for the jury to recommend the sentence of eight years in prison.

Wilson of Hot Springs also was ordered to pay $420 in court costs and will have to register as a sex offender upon his release.

A permanent court order barring him from contact with the victim and her family was issued by Judge Marcia Hearnsberger.

"I'm glad we got justice for the victim," deputy prosecutor Kara Petro said.

Petro said Wilson's DNA was collected from the victim's chest shortly after the assault and was likely a key factor in the jury reaching its decision. Wilson, who testified during the guilt and sentencing portions of the trial, had denied ever touching the victim.

According to an affidavit in the case, Hot Springs police received a report June 5, 2016, of a sexual assault at Wilson's residence involving a 17-year-old, who was "visibly shaken and upset" when officers interviewed her.

The victim told police that she was on the sofa about 3:45 a.m. that day when Wilson walked in and laid on top of her, the affidavit said. She said he began to kiss her on her neck without her permission and began fondling her under her clothing.

The assault continued for several minutes. When it was over, he whispered in her ear, "Don't tell anyone," according to the affidavit.

The victim was interviewed later at Cooper-Anthony Mercy Child Advocacy Center where she repeated the description of the encounter for a forensic interviewer. That led to a warrant being issued June 29, 2016, for Wilson's arrest.

Wilson was taken into custody March 1, 2017, and was released the next day on $5,415 bond. He pleaded innocent to the charge July 11, 2017, and was scheduled to stand trial Oct. 22, 2018, but that trial was postponed until Wednesday.

State Desk on 03/03/2019