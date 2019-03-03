• Rock 'n' roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis is recovering after a minor stroke, but he's expected to make a full recovery. A statement from his publicist said the 83-year-old Rock and Roll Hall of Famer had a stroke Thursday night and is recuperating in Memphis. His publicist, Zach Farnum, said no scheduled shows have been affected. Nicknamed "The Killer," Lewis is known for his outrageous energy and piano skills on songs like "Great Balls of Fire" and "Whole Lotta Shakin'." He is scheduled to perform at the 50th anniversary of the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in April and his publicist said he has plans to record a gospel album soon.

• Johnny Depp has filed a defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard, according to a new report. Depp, 55, claims in the new paperwork that Heard's allegations of domestic abuse are "an elaborate hoax," TheBlast.com reported Friday. The Pirates of the Caribbean star says Heard stepped out of line when she wrote a piece for The Washington Post in December. "Two years ago, I became a public figure representing domestic abuse, and I felt the full force of our culture's wrath for women who speak out," Heard wrote in the editorial. Heard, 32, did not mention her ex-husband by name, but Depp's new complaint says the reference was clear. The article "depends on the central premise that Ms. Heard was a domestic abuse victim and that Mr. Depp perpetrated domestic violence against her," the lawsuit argues. "Mr. Depp never abused Ms. Heard. Her allegations against him were false when they were made in 2016," the lawsuit reportedly claims. Depp says he suffered tangible fallout from the December op-ed because four days after it was published, his ongoing role as Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates franchise was deep-sixed. "Ms. Heard is not a victim of domestic abuse; she is a perpetrator," his lawsuit claims. Heard filed for divorce from Depp in May 2016 with allegations the actor verbally and physically abused her "during the entirety" of their relationship. She claimed Depp went into a violent rage during a fight that month and hurled a cellphone at her face, pulled her hair, smashed bottles of wine and trashed her painting studio. She won a temporary order of restraint and was on the verge of testifying at a court hearing when the couple reached a settlement in August 2016. "Our relationship was intensely passionate and at times volatile, but always bound by love," the couple said in a joint statement announcing the deal. "Neither party has made false accusations for financial gain." The statement added that "there was never any intent of physical or emotional harm."

Photo by Invision/AP file photo

In this Jan. 2, 2016 file photo, Amber Heard, left, and Johnny Depp arrive at the 27th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala in Palm Springs, Calif.

A Section on 03/03/2019