GOLF

Singh in final pairing

Vijay Singh, at 56 years old, will be in the final pairing today at The Honda Classic at Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. Singh shot a 5-under 65 on Saturday to get to 6 under for the week. That put him one shot behind Wyndham Clark after three rounds at PGA National, and they'll be the final group in the final round. If Singh wins, he'll be the oldest victor in PGA Tour history. Sam Snead was 52 when he won the 1965 Greater Greensboro Open. Clark shot his second consecutive 67 to reach 7 under. Keith Mitchell and Kyeong-Hoon Lee were a shot back with Singh, and Rickie Fowler was fifth at 5 under. There were 28 players within five shots of the lead going into the final round. Sungjae Im was not among them. Im shared the 36-hole lead with Mitchell, but shot a 77 on Saturday to drop to 1 over.

Jutanugarn moves up

The No. 1 player in the world is No. 1 after three rounds at the HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore. Two strokes behind American Amy Olson after two rounds, Ariya Jutanugarn moved to the top of the leaderboard Saturday and a one-stroke lead after a 6-under 66 at Sentosa Golf Club's Tanjong course. Jutanugarn had a three-round total of 11-under 205. No. 3 Minjee Lee was in second place after a 67, with Jodi Ewart Shadoff in third after a 68, two behind the top-ranked Thai player. Former No. 1 Lydia Ko shot 69 to move to 5 under. Brooke Henderson had a 67 to move well up the leaderboard to 3 under -- from 33rd to a tie for 14th. Nelly Korda, who won the Women's Australian Open two weeks ago, was also at 3 under after a 69.

O'Meara leads in Tucson

Mark O'Meara shot a 3-under 70 on Saturday to take the second-round lead in the Cologuard Classic at Tucson, Ariz., while former baseball star John Smoltz closed with a double bogey to drop 11 strokes back in his PGA Tour Champions debut. O'Meara, 62, finished with a bogey on the par-4 18th to take a 10-under 136 total into the final round on Omni Tucson National's Catalina Course. He also bogeyed No. 18 on Friday in a 66 when he matched the tour record with eight consecutive birdies. Smoltz was tied for 56th at 1 over after rounds of 73 and 74. The 51-year-old Hall of Fame pitcher made the double bogey on the par-4 ninth. He got into the field on a sponsor exemption. Kirk Triplett (69), Scott McCarron (70) and Willie Wood (71) were a stroke behind O'Meara. First-round leader Kenny Perry had a double bogey on the par-5 17th in a 73 that dropped him into a tie for fifth at 8 under with defending champion Steve Stricker (72) and Darren Clarke (68).

Kieffer, Hanson ahead

Maximilian Kieffer played just three holes at the Oman Open on Saturday. He finished the day in the outright lead. The German golfer was one of only 11 players to finish their second rounds on Friday before play was called off for the day because of sandstorms. When the second round was completed early Saturday, Kieffer was in a share of the lead with Joachim B. Hanson of Denmark. The leaders managed only three holes of their third rounds before darkness brought an end to play, with Kieffer making three pars and Hanson making double bogey as well as a birdie. Kieffer was 5 under overall, a stroke clear of Hanson, Brandon Stone and Gaganjeet Bhullar. Play will resume at 7:05 a.m. local time today in an effort to also fit in the fourth and final round in Muscat.

MOTOR SPORTS

Busch wins Xfinity

Kyle Busch moved into position for a three-race weekend sweep in his hometown, holding on in double-overtime to win the NASCAR Xfinity Series race Saturday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Busch held off John Hunter Nemechek on the final lap, adding his 93rd career Xfinity series win to his victory in the Truck Series on Friday night. Busch had to bounce back from an early unscheduled pit stop due to a loose wheel, but the veteran Cup Series driver rolled back into the lead and stayed in front during two overtime restarts. Busch is the only driver ever to win Trucks, Xfinity and Cup series races in the same weekend, doing it at Bristol in 2010 and 2017. Las Vegas native Noah Gragson was third.

BASEBALL

Baer, wife scuffle

Giants CEO Larry Baer caused his wife, Pam, to fall to the ground during a scuffle in a public park Friday in San Francisco's Hayes Valley that was caught on video. The physical altercation was captured on video by a witness and published by TMZ. The video shows Baer approaching his wife and trying to grab a cell phone from her. While wrestling with her, Pam is shown falling out of her chair and onto the ground while screaming, "Oh my God! ... Help!" Baer was shown pulling a cell phone from his wife's hands and, after securing the phone, walking away while imploring his wife to stop screaming. The couple later issued a statement that read: "Regrettably today we had a heated argument in public over a family matter. We are deeply embarrassed by the situation and have resolved the issue."

SLED DOG RACING

Crowds watch dash

Big crowds converged on Alaska's largest city Saturday as hundreds of dogs and their humans kicked off the 47th running of the Iditarod Trail sled dog race with a ceremonial sprint along snow-heaped streets. The fan-friendly event in Anchorage brought spectators up close to the 52 musher-dog teams gearing up for the famed 1,000-mile race. Mushers are generally more relaxed here than they will be for the real thing. But the dogs barked furiously before setting off, jumping and straining against their sled lines in apparent excitement to get going on the 11-mile dash. The competitive portion of the wilderness trek starts today in the small community of Willow, north of Anchorage, and will end in Nome on the state's western coast in about nine days.

TENNIS

Federer wins Dubai final, 100th title

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Add a century of career titles to Roger Federer’s staggering list of achievements in tennis.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion became the second male tennis player to win 100 tour-level tournament titles in the professional era when he beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-4 in the final of the Dubai Championships on Saturday.

Jimmy Connors is the other male player to reach the milestone, and the American ended his career on 109 titles.

By beating a player nearly half his age in just 69 minutes, the 37-year-old Federer continued his record of winning at least one title every season since his first in 2001 in Milan — when he was 19.

Eight of his victories have come in Dubai.

“It’s an absolute dream come true right now,” Federer said on the court.

As well as his record haul of Grand Slam titles, which includes a record eight victories at Wimbledon, Federer has won a record six ATP Finals titles and topped the rankings for a record 310 weeks — including 237 consecutive.

In a battle of the generations, Federer partially avenged his loss to the 20-year-old Tsitsipas, a rising star from Greece, in the last 16 of the Australian Open in January.

Federer broke serve in the first game and took the first set on his fourth set point.

The second set was more even, but Tsitsipas made the first big mistake in dumping an easy shot into the net to loose serve for 5-4. Federer held serve to love to join Connors in the century club.

