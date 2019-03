The Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission last week issued two drilling permits, one well completion and 11 well recompletions. By county, they were:

DRILLING PERMITS

UNION -- Quanico Oil & Gas Inc. of El Dorado for Craig-Moody No. 2 to TVD: 6,250 ft. and MD: 6,250 ft. in Smackover Limestone Form of Champagnolle Fld. Loc. 280 ft. FEL & 280 ft. FSL of Sec. not available. Contractor: Sewell Drilling Co. LLC; work begins March 1.

WHITE -- Flywheel Energy Production LLC of Oklahoma City, Okla., for Williams No. 09-07 17-17 SWDW to TVD: 11,096 ft. and MD: 11,096 ft. in Arbuckle Form. of B-43 Fld. Loc. 2,103 ft. FSL & 1,868 ft. FEL of Sec. 17-9N-7W. Contractor: SCD 43; work begins TBD.

WELL COMPLETIONS

UNION -- Great Lakes Chemical Corp. of El Dorado for Brine Supply Well No. 23S, 24-hr. prod. not available in Smackover Form of Catesville Fld. Drilled to TD: 8,550 ft., perf. 10,370-10,400 ft., 10,408-10,420 ft., and 10,428-10,464 ft. of Sec. 22-19S-15W. Completed Feb. 11.

WELL RECOMPLETIONS

CLEBURNE -- Merit Energy Co. LLC of Dallas for JC George No. 10-9 1-12H, 24-hr. prod. not available in Fayetteville Form. of B-43 Fld. Drilled to TD: 7,270 ft., perf. 3,114-7,166 OA ft. Loc. SHL: 342 ft. FSL & 725 ft. FWL and BHL: 483 ft. FNL & 584 ft. FWL of Sec. 12-10N-9W. Workover done Jan. 28.

Merit Energy Co. LLC for Parker No. 9-12 1-11H, 24-hr. prod. not available in Fayetteville Form. of B-43 Fld. Drilled to TD: 8,642 ft., perf. 4,310-8,541.5 OA ft. Loc. SHL: 216 ft. FSL & 1,315 ft. FWL and BHL: 493 ft. FNL & 578 ft. FWL of Sec. 11-9N-12W. Workover done Jan. 31.

Merit Energy Co. LLC for Roger Poole No. 11-10 2-4H16, 24-hr. prod. not available in Fayetteville Form. of B-43 Fld. Drilled to TD: 7,566 ft., perf. 2,308-7,450 OA ft. Loc. SHL: 255 ft. FSL & 1,104 ft. FEL and BHL: 101 ft. FNL & 1,144 ft. FEL of Sec. 4-11N-10W. Workover done Jan. 23.

XTO Energy Inc. of Oklahoma City for McCarty No. 3-28H21, 24-hr. prod. not available in Fayetteville Form. of B-43 Fld. Drilled to TD: 7,060 ft., perf. 2,336-6,942 OA ft. Loc. SHL: 232 ft. FNL & 800 ft. FEL and BHL: 454 ft. FNL & 1,112 ft. FEL of Sec. 28-11N-11W. Workover done Feb. 5.

XTO Energy Inc. for McCarty No. 6-28H, 24-hr. prod. not available in Fayetteville Form. of B-43 Fld. Drilled to TD: 7,424 ft., perf. 3,180-7,312 OA ft. Loc. SHL: 268 ft. FNL & 800 ft. FEL and BHL: 473 ft. FSL & 1,923 ft. FEL of Sec. 28-11N-11W. Workover done Feb. 1.

WHITE -- Merit Energy Co. LLC for Dennis Miller No. 8-6 1-7H, 24-hr. prod. not available in Fayetteville Form. of B-43 Fld. Drilled to TD: 8,905 ft., perf. 4,790-8,799 OA ft. Loc. SHL: 360 ft. FSL & 1,580 ft. FWL and BHL: 491 ft. FNL & 1,045 ft. FWL of Sec. 7-8N-6W. Workover done Jan. 17.

Merit Energy Co. LLC for Gillam No. 9-6 1-23H, 24-hr. prod. not available in Fayetteville Form. of B-43 Fld. Drilled to TD: 8,140 ft., perf. 3,910-8,032 OA ft. Loc. SHL: 285 ft. FSL & 805 ft. FEL and BHL: 486 ft. FNL & 595 ft. FEL of Sec. 23-9N-6W. Workover done Jan. 16.

Merit Energy Co. LLC for Grayson No. 9-5 3-31H, 24-hr. prod. not available in Fayetteville Form. of B-43 Fld. Drilled to TD: 9,986 ft., perf. 4,820-9,891.5 OA ft. Loc. SHL: 206 ft. FSL & 856 ft. FEL and BHL: 1 ft. FNL & 2,207 ft. FWL of Sec. 31-9N-5W. Workover done Jan. 24.

Merit Energy Co. LLC for Hoofman No. 1-12H, 24-hr. prod. not available in Fayetteville Form. of B-43 Fld. Drilled to TD: 7,650 ft., perf. 4,785-7,546 OA ft. Loc. SHL: 1,650 ft. FSL & 2,470 ft. FWL and BHL: 4,574 ft. FSL & 674 ft. FWL of Sec. 12-8N-7W. Workover done Jan. 16.

Merit Energy Co. LLC for Hoofman No. 8-7 2-12H, 24-hr. prod. not available in Fayetteville Form. of B-43 Fld. Drilled to TD: 7,974 ft., perf. 4,470-7,872 OA ft. Loc. SHL: 500 ft. FSL & 2,485 ft. FWL and BHL: 3,698 ft. FSL & 516 ft. FWL of Sec. 12-8N-7W. Workover done Jan. 17.

Merit Energy Co. LLC for Roberson No. 8-7 1-32H, 24-hr. prod. not available in Fayetteville Form. of B-43 Fld. Drilled to TD: 8,892 ft., perf. 5,789-8,688 OA ft. Loc. SHL: 1,095 ft. FSL & 2,415 ft. FWL and BHL: 1,125 ft. FNL & 610 ft. FWL of Sec. 32-8N-7W. Workover done Jan. 14.

ABBREVIATIONS

Loc. -- location; Perf. -- perforations; FEL -- from the east line; FNL -- from the north line; FSL -- from the south line; FWL -- from the west line; FEUL -- from the east unit line; FWUL -- from the west unit line; FNUL -- from the north unit line; FSUL -- from the south unit line; MCF -- thousand cubic feet; bbl -- barrel; MD -- measured depth; TD -- total depth; TVD -- true vertical depth; PBTD -- plug back total depth; BHL -- bottom hole location; PBHL -- proposed bottom hole location; SHL -- surface hole location; OA -- overall; N/A -- not available.

