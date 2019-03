Dakota Guppy (left), David Haydn-Jones and Jodie Sweetin star in the Hallmark Channel’s new original movie Love Under the Rainbow.

The hubbub of Christmas died down in January, and Valentine's Day is but a blip in the rear-view mirror, but love is always in the air on the Hallmark Channel. The new original movie, Love Under the Rainbow, premieres at 7 p.m. Saturday.

As the story goes, elementary school teacher Lucy Taylor (Jodie Sweetin, Full House and Fuller House) seems to be the only one in her family who hasn't found true love. She hasn't run into anyone with potential to be her Prince Charming until she spills her hot mocha on handsome stranger Jack Evans (David Haydn-Jones, Supernatural and Bridal Wave). He was in the coffee shop for a quick cup before taking his 10-year-old daughter Sophie (Dakota Guppy) to her new school.

Can we see where this is going?

As a widower who just moved to town, Jack is focused on being a good dad and on his new job, but after he is scalded and smitten at the same time, he resorts to flirting with the attractive Lucy -- and he enjoys it.

The pair continue to bump into each other around town while jogging, shopping and at the movies. When Jack needs someone to take care of his daughter, Lucy takes her home with her and starts to get to know her. Lucy eventually helps Sophie with a rainbow science fair project, which wins the fair. Her prize is a trip to Queens Park, where rainbows abound.

Eventually though, worried that he will disappoint his daughter if he does not let Sophie in, Jack decides to move away to Miami.

Cue the tears.

The final tag line from Hallmark press materials pretty much sums it up though.

"But hopefully he'll soon realize you can't have a rainbow without rain, and love can weather any storm."

-- Rosemary Boggs

