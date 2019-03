U.S. patents issued to Arkansans

Feb. 26

Patent 10,212,914 B1. Circulation System and Method of Circulation. Issued to Aubrey W. Reynolds of Springdale.

Patent 10,213,016 B2. Interchangeable Modular Shelf System. Issued to Jason Bellar of Bella Vista and Mark Propes of Bentonville. Assigned to Walmart Apollo LLC of Bentonville.

Patent 10,215,290 B2. Plug with Attachable Upper Trunnion. Issued to Robert H. Wolf of Conway and Jacob Layson of Benton. Assigned to Cameron International Corp. of Houston.

Patent 10,215,530 B1. Laser Firearm Sight Apparatus. Issued to Anthony Watts and Cory Hamilton, both of Paris.

Patent 10,215,658 B2. Systems, Devices and Methods for Detecting Spills. Issued to Steven Jackson Lewis and Kevin Matthew Charles, both of Bentonville; and Matthew Dwain Biermann of Fayetteville. Assigned to Walmart Apollo LLC of Bentonville.

Patent 10,216,175 B2. Conveyors Including Sensors for Detecting Error Conditions Associated with Products Traveling on the Conveyors. Benjamin D. Enssle and David C. Winkle, both of Bella Vista; Greg A. Bryan of Centerton; Todd D. Mattingly of Bentonville; and Cristy C. Brooks of Cassville, Mo. Assigned to Walmart Apollo LLC of Bentonville.

Patent 10,217,100 B2. System and Method for Transaction Payments Using a Mobile Device. Issued to Tim Webb of Rogers and Jason Todd of Lowell. Assigned to Walmart Apollo LLC of Bentonville.

Patent 10,217,307 B2. Enabling Communication Between an Inventory Control System and a Remote System over a Network. Issued to Preston Phillips of Conway; David C. Fly of Maumelle; Matthew J. Lipsey of Sherwood; Joseph Chwan Jr. of Mechanicsburg, Pa.; and Frederick J. Rogers of North Little Rock. Assigned to Snap-On Inc. of Kenosha, Wis.

Patent D841,597 S. Mounted Power Station. Issued Michael E. Nelson of Jonesboro.

SundayMonday Business on 03/03/2019