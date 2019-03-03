Anne Marie Schubert, district attorney of Sacramento County, Calif., said Saturday that the decision not to charge the two officers “does not diminish in any way the tragedy, the anger and the frustration that we heard” since the death of Stephon Clark.

Police killing of black man called lawful

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- The two Sacramento police officers whose fatal shooting of an unarmed black man last year prompted nationwide protests will not face criminal charges, prosecutors announced Saturday.

Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert said officers Terrance Mercadal and Jared Robinet used lethal force lawfully. The officers have said they thought Stephon Clark, a vandalism suspect, had a gun but investigators found only a cellphone.

"We must recognize that they are often forced to make split-second decisions and we must recognize that they are under tense, uncertain and rapidly evolving circumstances," Schubert said.

The city has been expecting protests, with state government workers told in recent days to stay away from downtown at least through the weekend.

Schubert said the decision not to file charges against the officers "does not diminish in any way the tragedy, the anger and the frustration that we heard since the time of his death."

Protests after the shooting were largely peaceful but disrupted downtown professional basketball games and freeway traffic.

Clark's family filed a wrongful-death lawsuit in January against the city, Mercadal and Robinet, alleging that the officers used excessive force and that he was a victim of racial profiling.

One of the officers who shot Clark is black and the other is white, police said.

Black activist heads supremacist group

MORENO VALLEY, Calif. -- A black activist said he has taken the helm of what has been billed as one of the nation's largest neo-Nazi groups to put it out of business.

Corporate records show James Stern of Moreno Valley, Calif., is now president of the National Socialist Movement. He replaces previous longtime leader Jeff Schoep.

In an interview with The Associated Press on Friday, Stern said he established a yearslong dialogue with Schoep and persuaded the former leader to transfer the organization to him when Schoep said he planned to disband it.

Stern said he prefers to control the group and neuter it rather than see it disband and reconstitute in the shadows.

In a phone interview Saturday, Schoep said Stern essentially tricked him into transferring leadership.

Schoep's resignation comes as he and the National Socialist Movement are among a slew of defendants in a civil lawsuit filed by survivors of a violent 2017 white-nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va. Plaintiffs in that case recently filed a motion accusing Schoep of doing everything he could to cause procedural delays and duck accountability for his conduct.

Stern, speaking as the new leader of the National Socialist Movement, filed his own motion in that case Thursday, saying the group now admits its liability in the lawsuit.

Arrest made in attack on conservative

Police have arrested a man accused of attacking a conservative activist on the University of California, Berkeley campus in an incident that was recorded and widely seen online.

Zachary Greenberg, who is not a student at the school, was arrested Friday and booked into jail, according to university police. He is accused of punching Hayden Williams, also not a student at the university, on Feb. 19.

Many conservatives were angered that it took 10 days for police to make the arrest.

The Berkeley College Republicans group posted a video of the incident on its Facebook page last month. The video shows a man cursing and punching Williams in the face in Sproul Plaza, the main gathering place on campus.

Williams is a field representative for the Leadership Institute, a nonprofit organization that trains conservative activists, he told Fox News. He had been invited to the university to help Turning Point USA recruit members, he said.

Greenberg, 28, was released on bond, according to jail records.

March is in like a lion with snow, cold

New Yorkers woke up Saturday to snow that quickly turned to slush -- a harbinger of a much larger weather system that is expected to deliver more snow to New York and up to 10 inches to New England starting today, according to forecasts.

Dangerously frigid conditions were expected in the central United States, from Montana to Wisconsin and through the Texas panhandle.

On average, temperatures will be 20 to 48 degrees below average from the Northern Plains into the Central Plains, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather system is expected to churn up the heaviest snow in Colorado. In New York, the weather service said it was expecting 3 to 7 inches of snow today into Monday morning.

Other parts of the country have experienced significant snowfall this winter. In Minnesota, the Twin Cities received 39 inches last month, the most that region has ever had in February. The temperature is expected to reach only 2 in Minneapolis today. The region's average low for that day is 19.

