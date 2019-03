Pulaski County real estate transactions of $150,000 or more; deeds recorded Jan. 28-Feb. 1.

Schonfeld Properties Arkansas LLC to Cardinal Sherwood LLC, L2, Briley Commercial, $7,000,000.

HD Holding Co. and JSL Enterprises,Inc. to Branmat Corp., L1, Heritage, $3,862,774.

SSCP Geyer Springs Road, LLC to North Star Geyer, LLC, Lot B-R-5A, Southwest City Commercial Replat, $3,200,000.

SSCP Leon Circle, LLC to North Star Leon, LLC, L3, Gosser Phase II Replat- Home Acres, $2,100,000.

Chenal Park Centre, LLC to LLEJ X, LLC, 15104 Chenal Pkwy., Little Rock, L4, Chenal Park Centre, $1,280,640.

Chenal Park Centre, LLC to LLEJ X, LLC, 15112 Chenal Pkwy., Little Rock, L3, Chenal Park Centre, $1,202,256.

Christie Grumbos; Deno Grumbos to Phillip Dollar; Paula Dollar 12 Somersett Court, Roland. L19R, Somersett Estates $810,000 2/1/19

Mangaraju N. Chakka and Kanthi B. Dasari to Thomas M. Cupples Jr., 44 River Ridge Road, Little Rock, Pt E/2 Section 22-2N-13W, $745,000.

CBM Appraisals Inc. to Richmond Family Revocable Trust and Karen G. and Sidney E. Richmond Jr., Lot G, Kingwood Place, $705,000.

Ron Kuhn to Abigail Marie and Gerald E. Carman Jr., 10 Cascade Creek, Little Rock, Pt NE 5-1N-14W, $705,000.

Sarina Lodging, LLC to Protho Junction, LLC, L5 Strawn- Wooten, $666,250.

Jimie and Janet Edith Kusel and The Jimie Kusel And Janet Edith Kusel Living Revocable Trust to HC Lot 83, LLC, L83, Hickory Creek Phase IV, $595,000.

Winrock International Institute For Agricultural Development to Time Farms, LLC, Tracts N-6 & N-5, Riverdale, $586,631.

Barry Beck Properties LLC to MDJP, LLC, SW SE 24-1N-14W, $515,000.

Jeremy Bariola and Ellen Lu to Marc W. and Holley B. White, L2 B2, Oakwood Place, $460,000.

Abigail Marie Carman and The Abigail Marie Carman Revocable Trust to Tyler and Sonni Runnells, 3721 Lochridge Road, North Little Rock, L14 B205, Park Hill NLR, $453,500.

Kenneth and Keli Davis to Tansel and Yasemin Halic, 108 Buckland Place, Little Rock, L288, Cypress Point West, $438,500.

ERM Investments LLC to Jeff Fuller Homes LLC, Ls1-2 B22, Park View, $375,000.

Jason D. and Jennifer G. Jordan to Brad and Kathryn Slominski, L1240, The Quarters Phase 20, The Country Club Of Arkansas PRD, $375,000.

Clinton Investments, LLC to Eugenia Pauline and John David Foster, Jr., 22 Wildcreek Cove, Little Rock, L102 B3, Wildwood Place, $349,500.

Martin Taylor to Suguna Devi Sakkiah, 1 Orleans Court, Little Rock, L346, St. Charles, $340,000.

Clark D. Hollingsworth, The Clark D. Hollingsworth Revocable Trust and The Julia M. Hollingsworth Revocable Trust to Tisha Michelle and Robert Martin Head III., and Tisha Michelle Head, 13626 Saddle Hill Drive, Little Rock, L68R, Pleasant Heights Phase I, $327,500.

Judy E. Chastain and The Judy E. Chastain Living Trust to Sharp Renovations, LLC, 3934 S. Lookout St., Little Rock, L18 B2, Doyle Place Replat, $312,500.

Elder Custom Homes Inc. to Barry and Jennifer R. Manasco, 7004 Southpoint Cove, North Little Rock, L6, Westwind, $310,000.

ODS Enterprises LLC to Gary A. and Patricia S. Barnett, L341, Stables Phase I, $309,500.

Jamie Marshall to Alexander and Natalie Hargis, 1109 N. Spruce St., Little Rock, L8 B6, Hillcrest, $307,000.

DG Homes, LLC to Omar Sharieff and Anthya V. Khabeer, 5700 Hummingbird Ln., Jacksonville, L18R, Northlake Replat, Phase 13B, $300,000.

C&H Land Co., LLC to Ark. Commercial, LLC, L16, Bella Rose Place, $295,000.

Jason A. and Melanie B. Smith to Victorino Avila-Gaspar, 24025 Lawson Road, Little Rock, Pt W/2 SE 18-1N-14W, $294,000.

Kenneth W. and M. Eloise Stowe to Amanda S. and Joseph Rowell, 111 Trelon Way, Little Rock, L116 B48, Chenal Valley, $285,000.

H L M,Inc. to Blaine A. and Cindra K. Burgess, 111 Weston Place, Little Rock, L3 B17, The Villages Of Wellington, $275,500.

HIH Properties, LLC to Cherie and Robert Shell, 14901 Chambery Drive, Little Rock, L717, St Charles. $271,800.

W I Properties LLC to Sandra E. Jackson, L28 B1, Ridgeview Trails Phase I, $269,900.

Jesse and Kelly Newton to Nang Kevin and Gena Vong, 2 Landry Lane, Little Rock, L14 B2, Valley Ranch, $266,000.

BJR Group Inc. to Erin G Dick; Tyler J Dick 107 Hidden Falls Lane, Maumelle. L8 B2, Maumelle Valley Estates $259,000 1/29/19

Euro-Homes,Inc. to Omar Eduardo Campos, 8424 Sunstone Cove, Sherwood, L93 B4, Stonehill Phase VI, $252,500.

CSW, LLC to Donnie Miller, 2801 W. Markham, Little Rock, L1 B5, Young's Park, $250,000.

Scott and Leslie Sutherlin to Robert L. and Carolyn Craig-Sprow, L21 B4, Glenn Hills, $249,900.

Rebecca Dalton to Zach A. Mayo, 3404 I St., Little Rock, Ls5-6 B6, East Pulaski Heights, $248,000.

David G. Baccash to Taylor G. Smith, 16 Wingate Drive, Little Rock, L16, Wingate, $247,000.

Lazy Oaks LLC to Ian Russell, 8905 Morris Manor Drive, Little Rock, L5, Morris Manor, $240,000.

Warren Kelly Bass and Cassandra Ashli Ahrens to Tobin Sparling and Michael Mistric, 523 Louisiana St., Apt. 7E, Little Rock, Unit 7E, Lafayette Square HPR, $240,000.

WMCC Properties, LLC to Michelle and Richard G. Parker Jr., 224 Mountain Terrace Circle, Maumelle, L30C, Mountain Terrace Estatestownhomes Phase II, $235,891.

Herbert Hahn to Corey and Kayleigh Springer. 4615 N. Lookout St., Little Rock, L4 B8, Hillcrest, $225,000.

Matthew T. and Alena R. Reynolds to Teresa Westfahl, 145 Calais Drive, Maumelle, L145, The Country Club Of Arkansas, $222,000.

Marcella Holmes, Marcella Gardner and Marcella Holmes Johnson to Fredrick and Delois Jefferson, 14301 Wimbledon Loop, Little Rock, L992, Fariway Woods Phase V, $219,400.

Holly Anne Amaden to Tyler and Andrea Barber, 5021 W. Republican Road, Jacksonville, Pt NE NE 34-4N-11W, $207,000.

Gladys E. Turner to Lora and Patrick J. McDonald, 127 Red River Drive, Sherwood, L14 B33, Overbrook, $205,000.

Countertop World, LLC to Andrew R. Jones, 5404 C. St., Little Rock, L8 B19, Pfeifer, $203,900.

Anthony and Charleen Frances Buff to Tavarus S. and Antisia L. Thompson Pearsall, 2017 Reveille Circle, Jacksonville, L195, Base Meadows Phase 2, $203,000.

Oa Land Co. LLC to 1224 Aldersgate LLC, NW NW 10-1N-13W, $200,000.

Cody Lorge to Zeke and Randi Tanner, 509 West 5th St., North Little Rock, Ls13-15 B5, Faucette, $196,000.

Allgood Custom Homes, LLC to Dale C. Foster, L17, Jaxon Terrace Pgase XI, $190,500.

Jan T. and Tommy C. Brewer to Morgan A. Draper, 1713 Whitehaven Drive, Sherwood, L4 B3, Northbrook, $184,900.

Christopher P. and Nancy M. Shahan to Sean P. O'Nale and Jana S. Muldoon, 2909 Waterfront Cv., Sherwood, L8, Austin Lakes On The Bay, $183,000.

Susan R. Cottle, Susan R. White and Brian Cottle to Caleb and Bethany Stovall, 3 Newbridge Ct., Little Rock, L13, Echo Valley Park, $180,000.

Matthew D. and Samantha V. Rakowitz to Eva Allen, 900 Puritan Drive, Jacksonville, L31, Jaxon Terrace Phase 10, $179,900.

Royal Concept Custom Homes Inc. to Jazzmin N. Hayes, 1408 Puritan Drive, Jacksonville, L12, Jaxon Terrace Phase 9, $179,200.

Danken Properties, LLC to Thomas James Thompson 1709 Landershire Ln, North Little Rock. L3 B4, Northbrook $175,000 1/28/19

T Scott Properties LLC to Chelsea A. and Mark A. Jahnke, 5959 Camp Robinson Road, North Little Rock, Lot A, Melanie Park, $175,000.

Rausch Coleman Mid Ark LLC to Corita L. and Terrence Williams, 7040 Ridgemist Lane, North Little Rock, L392, Trammel Estates Phase V, $174,140.

Huberta A. Branigan and The Huberta Ann Proctor-Branigan Living Trust to Kenneth George and Alisa Branigan, L169, Colony West 2nd, $173,048.

Wells Fargo Bank, NA to Alexandria Bunger, 1314 Starfield Road, North Little Rock, L26 B125, Park Hill NLR, $172,099.

Danny and Theta Wilson to John P. and Marilyn L. Campbell, L4 B820, The Cliffs HPR, $165,000.

BJR Group,Inc. to Ronald and Phyllis Swink, L39 B2, Stone Links, $165,000.

Pierce Properties LLC to Betty Pace, L239, Marlowe Manor Phase III, $164,000.

Dave and Leslie Morley to Christa L. and Thomas W. Jones II., 601 E. Beverly Ave., Sherwood, L8 B331, Park Hill NLR, $163,500.

Renee L. and Leslie A. Spooner to Brian D. Currie, 9816 Merlot Lane, North Little Rock, L21, The Villages At Merlot Lane, $158,500.

Katie M. Cooper, Katie M. Cox and Tyler P. Cooper to Lauren B. and Eugene J. Farley Jr., 6212 Tall Chief Drive, North Little Rock, L9 B16, Indian Hills, $155,000.

Haybar Properties, LLC to Glenda Sakati, Ls15-16 & 18 Blk A, Fletcher And Clark, $150,000.

