Oaklawn Park entries

First post -- 1:30 p.m.

LEE'S LOCK Bring the Dough in the first

BEST BET Pioneer Spirit in the eighth

LONG SHOT Hey Prez in the third

SATURDAY'S RESULTS 4-10 (40 percent)

MEET 60-200 (30 percent)

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $26,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds, maiden claiming $20,000

****BRING THE DOUGH is dropping in class following an even race as a post-time favorite at Fair Grounds. He holds a talent advantage and is wearing blinkers for the first time. FAKE SOLUTION owns competitive Beyer figures. He is another dropping in price and switching to a leading rider. SPIRE has shown steady improvement in a four-race career. He stumbled at the break in his recent fifth-place finish.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

7 Bring the Dough;Santana;Asmussen;2-1

6 Fake Solution;Cohen;Hiles;5-2

8 Spire;Court;Lukas;6-1

3 Dreamin N Schemin;Felix;Van Berg;8-1

2 The Paper Wazoo;Lara;Zito;8-1

5 Post Close;Canchari;Morse;6-1

4 Inked;Vazquez;Villafranco;10-1

1 Moose Got Even;Morales;Shorter;15-1

2 Purse $26,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $16,000

***DREAMER'S POINT was beaten only a head in a key conditioned-claiming race in his local debut. He was claimed by the leading trainer, who is having his blinkers removed. TOTALITY has been close to the leaders in consecutive in-the-money finishes. He was also claimed by a winning stable and is eligible to improve. DAHIK finished second behind a runaway winner in his return from a break. He has early speed and is taking a slight drop in price.

8 Dreamer's Point;Santana;Asmussen;3-1

6 Totality;Cohen;Diodoro;5-2

2 Dahik;Cabrera;Hartman;9-2

3 Flight Risk;Eramia;Shorter;5-1

7 Lucky Britches;Mojica;Matthews;10-1

1 Dedicated;Hill;Stuart;10-1

4 Jersey's Heat;Bridgmohan;Mason;8-1

5 Macha's Reward;Vazquez;Moquett;8-1

3 Purse $37,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $40,000

**HEY PREZ was beaten less than 4 lengths in a deceptively good sprint tune-up. He recorded a sharp subsequent work and is bred to improve at route distances. HOME IT TIZ is dropping into a maiden-claiming race for the first time. He is adding blinkers and represents top local connections. SCAT BIG DAD raced on turf at Churchill and Santa Anita. The class dropper shows good main track works and is one-half of a Steve Asmussen-trained entry.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

6 Hey Prez;Vazquez;Van Meter;5-1

5 Home It Tiz;Cohen;Diodoro;5-2

1 Scat Big Dad;Santana;Asmussen;3-1

1a Praetorian;Santana;Asmussen;3-1

3 Royal Edition;Cabrera;Lukas;9-2

8 Just Like Richie;Morales;Guerrero;8-1

4 New Year's Luck;Borel;Fires;8-1

2 Auctioneer;Lara;Van Berg;10-1

7 Invasor Gold;Canchari;Cox;12-1

4 Purse $85,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

***SMART SPREE convincingly won his first three races last season at Oaklawn before finishing a competitive fourth in the Count Fleet. He returns to the races following a series of powerful workouts. NUCLEAR OPTION is moving up in class following consecutive front-running victories over this track, and he drew a favorable post for a sprinter with speed. THE RED DUDE had a second-place finish at Oaklawn on Feb. 7, and his ability to rate helps in a field loaded with early speed.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

5 Smart Spree;Mojica;McKnight;2-1

7 Nuclear Option;Bridgmohan;Mason;3-1

4 The Red Dude;Cohen;Diodoro;5-2

3 Knights Key;Santana;Moquett;9-2

6 Cummings;FDe La Cruz;DiVito;8-1

1 Shannon C;Wethey;Young;15-1

2 Keesawah;Eramia;Von Hemel;15-1

5 Purse $28,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $12,500

***DESERT THIEF contested the pace before surrendering late to a late-running odds-on favorite in her 2019 debut. She has won three of eight races at Oaklawn and figures tough to catch. COUNCIL RULES is moving up in class following a determined victory, and she has won four of her five career races at Oaklawn Park. PLACE THE BLAME finished her 2018 campaign with back-to-back wins at Woodbine. She was claimed by trainer Norman McKnight, who wins with an impressive 37 percent of his comebackers.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

6 Desert Thief;Canchari;Barkley;4-1

4 Council Rules;Rodriguez;Matthews;9-2

3 Place the Blame;Cohen;McKnight;5-2

7 Sea Shack;Lara;Holthus;4-1

1 Serious I Candy;Bridgmohan;Mason;5-1

9 Can't Touch Me;Wethey;Loetscher;20-1

8 Almafuerte;Court;Rouck;10-1

5 Ceremony;Cabrera;Ortiz;15-1

2 Dawnmino;Sanjur;Puhl;15-1

6 Purse $88,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

***MIA MISCHIEF is a graded stake-winning sprinter who was beaten only a neck in a Grade I last summer at Saratoga. She appears to have controlling speed and is strictly the one to beat. KIRBY'S PENNY also is a graded stake-winning sprinter, who has won six of her eleven races on the main track. She also returns fresh for top connections. SISTER NATION rallied to fourth in the American Beauty, and she was scratched Saturday for this race.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1 Mia Mischief;Santana;Asmussen;6-5

5 Kirby's Penny;Cohen;Cox;9-5

2 Sister Nation;Vazquez;Asmussen;9-2

4 Pretty Greeley;Morales;Ortiz;6-1

3 Keep Your Distance;Elliott;Holthus;12-1

6 Silken Goods;Sanjur;Haran;20-1

7 Purse $32,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $30,000

**DUSTY MILLER had a less than perfect trip when beaten less than a length in her local debut, and notice the winner (Marvella) moved up and repeated. CIPHERIN' SUE has recorded six consecutive in-the-money finishes, and she figures a late threat cutting back from a route to a sprint. BAUDETTE showed versatility in two decent races at Remington, and she looked good in a 5-furlong gate work Feb. 17.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

4 Dusty Miller;Lara;Holthus;3-1

1 Cipherin' Sue;Sanjur;Puhl;5-2

3 Baudette;Eramia;Von Hemel;9-2

1a Hawt Mess;Sanjur;Puhl;5-2

2 Gold Zephyr;Cabrera;Moquett;6-1

8 Alena Marie;Elliott;Holthus;5-2

6 Heffington;Harr;Cline;10-1

7 Just Say Mo;Wethey;Young;15-1

5 Mytoccetivesister;Richard;Deatherage;10-1

8 Purse $87,000, 1 mile, 4-year-olds and up, allowance

***PIONEER SPIRIT is dropping into an allowance race following two competitive stake races at Fair Grounds. He possesses excellent route speed and figures to go favored. SHOTGUN KOWBOY is a graded stake-winner with earnings exceeding $1.3 million, and he figures to bounce back after a dull start on a sloppy track Feb. 10. ONE LINER raced poorly in his return from a seven-month layoff, but he was superb in two races here in 2017, which included a win in the Southwest.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 Pioneer Spirit;Vazquez;Cox;5-2

1 Shotgun Kowboy;Eramia;Trout;5-2

4 One Liner;Santana;Asmussen;2-1

6 Warrior's Club;Court;Lukas;7-2

5 Operation Stevie;Elliott;Contreras;10-1

3 Cake Pop;McMahon;Quartarolo;20-1

9 Purse $26,000, 1 mile, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance

**KAHRAMANI has finished no worse than second in five consecutive races, and he figures to work out an ideal trip stalking a contentious pace. CANDYROCK has earned competitive Beyer figures in four recently competitive sprint races, and he has a license to improve with the added ground. BIGSHOT LACEWELL crossed the wire only 1 length behind the top selection as a 32-1 long shot. He has put two good races together and appears a contender.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

6 Kahramani;Vazquez;Sharp;5-2

4 Candyrock;Bridgmohan;Mason;7-2

3 Bigshot Lacewell;Quinonez;Frazee;4-1

2 Kela Brew;Canchari;Robertson;5-1

5 Dapper Jack;Cabrera;Villafranco;6-1

1 Camalus;Sanjur;Campbell;8-1

9 Bahnke;FDe La Cruz;Haran;15-1

7 Boxer Boy;Richard;Goodsell;20-1

8 Two Pair;Court;Swearingen;20-1

EXOTIC POSSIBILITIES

Hey Prez is a non-favorite in the third race and a runner to put on top in a trifecta wager. I'll spread five deep in the middle and three or four deep in the third spot. The sixth race begins a 50-cent Pick-4 and is strictly a two-horse race. The seventh appears a four-horse race and the eighth race has a possible single in Pioneer Spirit, or it has as many as four contenders. The ninth and final leg can be adequately covered with three horses.

Sports on 03/03/2019