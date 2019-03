CENTERTON -- Khalen Robinson made a long three-pointer to end the first half Saturday, then walked slowly off the court like it was no big deal.

It was that kind of day for the junior sharp-shooter from Bryant.

Robinson scored 21 of his 34 points in the first half to lead Bryant to a 71-49 victory over Bentonville in a Class 6A boys state tournament semifinal game at Wolverine Arena. The top-seeded Hornets (24-4) advance to Hot Springs next weekend for the state title game.

Robinson had 14 points in Thursday's 73-39 victory over Cabot. He surpassed that total midway through the second quarter against Bentonville (21-8), the No. 2 seed from the 6A-West Conference.

"Khalen's special. That's the only way to put it," Bryant coach Michael Abrahamson said. "He's hard to stop because he can do so many things."

Bentonville tried to stay in contention behind Brayden Freeman and Michael Shanks, who scored the winning basket in the Tigers' 59-56 upset of North Little Rock on Thursday. Shanks scored 20 and Freeman 14, but the two could not counter the overall play of Bryant, which grabbed a 40-25 lead early in the third quarter.

Treylon Payne added 18 points for Bryant, which won the Class 7A state championship in football in December.

"Bryant's a special place," Abrahamson said. "It's not just athletics, but it's band, choir ... everything is top-notch and everybody competes at a high level. I don't know what it is other than it's a very attractive place to be."

Robinson scored the first five points for Bryant. He continued his surge in the second quarter and walked off the court after making a three-pointer to put Bryant ahead 36-21 at halftime.

Bentonville attempted a comeback late in the third quarter after the Tigers fell behind 40-25. Shanks scored five consecutive points before Connor Deffenbaugh converted a three-point play to cut the Bryant lead to 48-40 after three quarters.

Bentonville's momentum ended quickly when Bryant pulled ahead 60-43 early in the fourth quarter.

Camren Hunter added 11 points for Bryant, while Deffenbaugh contributed 10 for Bentonville.

FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE 64, CONWAY 52

Fort Smith Northside (20-11) made 30 of 35 free throws in knocking off Conway to earn its third consecutive trip to the state championship game.

Noah Gordon was fouled on consecutive three-point attempts and hit five of six free throws to start Northside's scoring, and Javion Releford hit two more after a technical foul -- the first of three called on Conway (20-8). Those free throws, followed by a Jermualle Norwood basket led to the Grizzlies' early 9-2 lead.

Northside led 16-10 after one quarter, then Jaylin Williams and Braylin McKinley combined for seven consecutive points to start the second quarter and give the Grizzlies a 23-10 cushion midway through the second quarter.

The Grizzlies led 32-19 at halftime. The Wampus Cats ran off eight consecutive points and pulled within 35-29 with 4:37 left in the third quarter, only to have Northside respond to make it 43-32 heading into the fourth quarter.

Conway made it 56-50 after a Terry Clardy three-pointer with 1:38 remaining. Northside closed the game by making 11 of 12 free throws.

Williams finished with 19 to lead the Grizzlies, followed by Releford with 15 and McKinley with 12.

Clardy had 14 to lead Conway, while Trey Tull and Kylen Milton added 10 apiece.

Photo by Charlie Kaijo

Bryant’s Khalen Robinson (2) puts up a shot in front of Bentonville’s Thane Spencer (left) and Brayden Freeman during the Hornets’ victory over the Tigers on Saturday in the boys semifinals of the Class 6A state tournament in Centerton. Robinson led all scorers with 34 points.

Sports on 03/03/2019