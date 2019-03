CARLISLE -- Lafayette County guard Andreus Dedner appeared unstoppable during his first two games this week of the Class 2A boys state tournament at Carlisle High School.

Dedner was averaging 39.0 points per game, and Clarendon Coach Kendrick Hudson said there was no way one Lions player, or a den of Lions, could hold him down.

"We just wanted to make it hard on him," Hudson said. "We took it as a team challenge."

Challenge accepted.

Clarendon (23-9) held Dedner to five points while building a five-point halftime lead, then pulled away for an 89-67 victory over the Cougars to advance to next week's Class 2A boys final in Hot Springs.

Dedner ended up scoring 23 points, but 12 of those came on three-pointers late in the fourth quarter when Clarendon defenders gave him more room to roam.

"He took it personal," Hudson said of point guard Brandon Bonner, who shadowed Dedner's every move in the first half. "That's the kind of kid he is."

Bonner not only led the Lions defensively but he also scored 21 points, taking advantage of Dedner's tentative defense to drive by him time after time.

Bonner said he has nothing against Dedner -- they are friends on social media -- even though the two bantered throughout the game, or at least in the early portions.

"He texted me before the game," Bonner said. "He said, 'Have a good game.' I said, 'You too.' "

Once the game started, the chatter continued.

"I just told him, 'You can't get anything easy,' " Bonner said. "The game plan was to make him take contested 3s and keep them on the perimeter."

Not only did Clarendon hold down Dedner but the Lions also rose up after losing senior forward Maalik Cartwright, who left the game with a knee injury early in the second quarter.

Enter Cartwright's replacement, senior Rodrick Williams, who more than filled in by scoring 18 points.

"He picked a very good time to have the best game of his career," Hudson said of Williams.

Tyrus Thomas also scored 18 points for Clarendon.

Lafayette County Coach Roderick Briggs had nothing but praise for Clarendon.

"They went straight man against him [Dedner], with no help," Hudson said. "They defended him tight.

"We've seen triangle-and-2's. We've seen box-and-1's. We've seen it all, everything imaginable. It was no surprise. Clarendon just did a very good job defensively.

"We needed other guys to make plays, and it just didn't happen."

Dedner was the game's leading scorer with 23. Nehemiah Miller had 14 points, including four three-pointers. Martavious Miller and CJ Williams finished with 12.

"All the credit goes to Clarendon," Briggs said.

ENGLAND 66, EAST POINSETT COUNTY 47

Coach Chris Houser, doused in ice water, said it took England a quarter to shake off the hangover of its hard-fought quarterfinal victory over Earle on Friday, but the Lions (29-5) outscored East Poinsett County 40-19 over the middle two quarters to defeat the Warriors and earn a spot in next week's Class 2A final with Clarendon.

Kevante Davis followed up a 34-point performance Friday with 21 points on Saturday, and the Lions got 13 points from Tamarous Dodson and 11 from Tylor Woods to pull away from East Poinsett County (14-14).

Jonathan Gilmore led East Poinsett County with 16 points, and TJ Busch scored 11.

"It took us a little to get rolling coming off that big game last night, but we came out in the third quarter and did our work on the defensive end," Houser said. "I thought our defense was the difference."

