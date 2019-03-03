Slick conditions reported in part of state as snow falls; winter weather advisory in effect

Police work two wrecks on Interstate 49 in Springdale on Sunday morning as snow falls in the area. - Photo by Arkansas Department of Transportation

A winter weather advisory was in effect for part of northern Arkansas, where officials were reporting ice, snow and slush on some highways Sunday morning.

The latest forecast called for up to an inch of snow across most of the dozen-county advisory area with some isolated spots seeing more, the National Weather Service said.

At 8:20 a.m., the Arkansas Department of Transportation reported slick conditions on highways in Northwest Arkansas, including snow on a large stretch of Interstate 49. In one stretch north of U.S. 412 in Springdale, a live traffic camera showed police on the scene of two crashes.

The wintry precipitation was expected to linger no later than early afternoon.

In central Arkansas, only a cold rain was expected.

Frigid air was expected. By Monday, lows were forecast to reach the single digits in northern Arkansas and the 20s in the rest of the state.