SUN BELT

UALR 7-5,

NORTHWESTERN STATE 5-7

Pinch-hitter Troy Alexander hit a two-run double in the top of the ninth to break a 5-5 tie in the opener and also drove in two runs in the second game to lead the the University of Arkansas at Little Rock in a doubleheader split in Natchitoches, La. Alexander drove in Chase Coker and Ryan Benavidez to put the Trojans (2-9) ahead.

Jordan Trace went 3 for 5 with 2 RBI and a run in the first game, and 2 for 3 with a run in the second game.

Benavidez went 3 for 5 with 2 runs in the first game.

LOUISIANA TECH 5-8, ARKANSAS STATE 4-6

Alex Howard and Sky-Lar Culver drove in three runs to lead the Red Wolves (7-5), who dropped both games of a doubleheader in Ruston, La.

Culver doubled in two runs as part of a three-run rally in the sixth inning of the second game. Jake Karst and Jake Jablonski each had three hits in that game for Arkansas State.

Hunter Wells homered with one out in the bottom of the ninth to give the Bulldogs (9-2) the walk-off victory in the first game.

SOUTHLAND

South Dakota State 7, Central Arkansas 5

South Dakota State broke a 5-5 tie with two runs in the top of the ninth and held on to win in Conway.

The Bears (4-8) trailed 2-0 in the middle of the fourth inning before tallying five runs in the bottom of the fourth. Catcher Nathaniel Sagdahl led off the inning with a walk and advanced to second on a balk. Jay Anderson was hit by a pitch before a double play erased him and moved Sagdahl to third. Alonso Bibiano and Joshmar Doran drew consecutive walks to load the bases.

SWAC

PRAIRIE VIEW A&M 9,

ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF 7

Nick Kreutzer went 4 for 4 with a home run, and Ryan Mallison homered and drove in three runs as the Lions had 14 hits but couldn't overcome a seven-run seventh inning to fall in Prairie View, Texas.

Jarficur Parker, Brandon Simon, Ricardo Sanchez and Braelin Hence each had two hits for the Golden Lions (2-8, 1-1 SWAC).

