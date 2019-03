WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Harding wraps up No. 4 seed

Carissa Caples scored 20 points and Cheyenne Brown had 19 points and 5 rebounds to lead Harding University (20-8, 15-7 Great American Conference) to a 70-47 victory over Northwestern Oklahoma State (12-17, 9-13) on Saturday at Rhoades-Reaves Field House in Searcy.

With the victory, the Bisons wrapped up the No. 4 seed in the Great American Conference Tournament which starts Friday in Bartlesville, Okla., and will meet Henderson State University.

The Bisons shot 24 of 51 from the floor (47.1 percent), including 7 of 20 on three-pointers and made 15 of 20 free throws.

Harding held a 47-31 rebounding edge and overcame turning the ball over 21 times which led to 16 points for Northwestern Oklahoma.

Bailey Brown led Northwestern Oklahoma with 13 points and 7 rebounds and Jade Jones had 12 points.

In other games involving in-state Division II teams, Madison Rehl made a jump shot with six seconds left to lift East Central (Okla.) (21-7, 16-6) to a 67-65 victory over Henderson State (18-10, 13-9) in Arkadelphia. Tia Williams led East Central with 20 points and 4 rebounds. Rehl had 13 points, Lakin Preisner had 11 points and 5 rebounds and Maci Henson had 10 points. Pink Jones led the Reddies with 19 points and 5 rebounds. Maci Mains had 14 points. ... Whitney O'Dell scored 19 points and had 6 rebounds, Chai Swift had 16 points and 5 rebounds and Jaida Harden had 14 points and 3 rebounds to lead the University of Arkansas at Monticello (8-19, 7-15) to a 75-70 victory over Southern Nazarene (16-12, 5-7) at Steelman Field House in Monticello. Madeline Schroepfer led Southern Nazarene with 13 points and Adrienne Berry had 12. ... Alix Robinson scored 17 points and had 8 rebounds to lead Southeastern Oklahoma State (14-12, 12-10) to an 80-76 victory over Ouachita Baptist University (7-21, 5-17) in Arkadelphia. Madison Brittain led OBU with 26 points and 4 rebounds while Alivia Huell and Madison Raney each added 14. ... Hayden Priddy led Southwestern Oklahoma State (27-1, 22-0) with 18 points and 3 rebounds and Hailey Tucker had 17 points and 10 rebounds in a 84-68 victory over Arkansas Tech University (13-15, 10-12) at Tucker Coliseum in Russellville. Hannah Villines had 26 points and 3 rebounds for the Golden Suns. ... Southern Arkansas University (3-25, 2-20) ended a 12-game losing streak with a 73-58 victory over Oklahoma Baptist (10-18, 6-16) in Magnolia. Alyssa Crase led the Lady Muleriders with 16 points and 8 rebounds. Katy Custer led Oklahoma Baptist with 27 points and 5 rebounds.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Henderson State closes with victory

Four players scored at least 10 points to lead Henderson State University (18-10, 13-9 Great American Conference) to a 91-82 victory over East Central (Okla.) (16-11, 13-9) on Saturday at the Duke Wells Center in Arkadelphia.

Rel Johnson led the way with 20 points, 4 assists and 2 rebounds. Joshua Jones had 19 points and 3 rebounds, Chris Parker had 15 points and 4 rebounds and Mike Fofana had 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Reddies.

Henderson State shot 57.1 percent (33 of 57) from the floor, including 9 of 18 on three-pointers and made 16 of 19 free throws in the victory.

Camron Talley led East Central with 25 points and 3 rebounds, while Da'Rion King had 16 points and 5 rebounds and Jalan Brown had 16 points and 9 rebounds.

East Central was held to 41.percent (26 of 62) shooting from the floor, including 5 of 22 on three-pointers.

In other games involving in-state Division II teams, Freddy Lee and Alex Brown scored 30 points each in a 115-102 victory for Arkansas Tech University (10-16, 10-12) over Southwestern Oklahoma State (5-23. 2-20) at Tucker Coliseum in Russellville. R.J. Glasper added 22 points for the Wonder Boys. Chris Braggs Jr. led Southwestern Oklahoma with 25 points. ... Kevin Buckingham led Southeastern Oklahoma State (20-6, 16-6) with 26 points and Adam Dworsky had 24 in a 93-89 victory over Ouachita Baptist University (14-12, 11-11) in Arkadelphia. Kendarious Smith led the Tigers with 13 points. ... Devante Brooks scored 13 points and had 12 rebounds and Draylan Perkins had 10 points for Southern Arkansas University (19-9, 14-8) in 66-47 victory over Oklahoma Baptist (15-13 14-8) in Magnolia. Antonio Wade scored 11 points for Oklahoma Baptist. ... Marcus Gilbert made a jumper with one second left to lift the University of Arkansas at Monticello (16-12, 12-10) to a 62-60 victory over Southern Nazarene (25-5, 18-4). Gilbert had 22 points and KJ Lesure scored 12 for the Boll Weevils. Micah Speight led Southern Nazarene with 13 points. James Cole led Northwestern Oklahoma State (8-20, 6-16) with 18 points in a 64-57 victory over Harding University (5-23, 3-19) at Rhoades-Reaves Field House in Searcy. Anthony Reggie led Harding with 17 points.

SOFTBALL

Arkansas defeats Boston U in opener

The University of Arkansas (17-3) defeated Boston University (8-4) 4-2 on Saturday in the first game of a doubleheader at Bogle Park in Fayetteville.

Arkansas jumped out a 4-0 lead in the first inning as Katie Warrick had a three-run home run. Danielle Gibson went 2 for 3 and scored 1 run and Aly Manzo went 2 for 3.

Mary Haff (10-3) allowed 2 runs on 3 hits in the complete-game victory.

UCA falls in extra innings

Missouri State overcame a 3-0 deficit to beat the University of Central Arkansas 6-4 in eight innings at Farris Field in Conway.

Missouri State's Kyana Mason hit a three-run home run in the fourth inning to tie the game 3-3. Alex Boze's sacrifice fly in the eighth inning put Missouri State (13-7) ahead 4-3 before Mason had a two-run triple to make it 6-3. Cylia Hill doubled in Libb Morris for UCA (11-9) in the bottom of the eighth.

Hill led UCA offensively, going 3 for 4. Ellie Reaves (0-1) pitched a complete game and took the loss for Central Arkansas.

BASEBALL

Harding comes from behind

David Butterfield's ground out in the fifth inning scored Luke Van Dover to tie the game and Nolan Ferig's sacrifice fly in the sixth gave Harding University (13-7, 6-3 GAC) the lead for good in a 6-5 victory over East Central (Okla.) (3-16, 3-6) Saturday at Jerry Moore Field in Searcy.

Miles Humphreys led the Bisons by going 3 for 4 and scoring a run. Ryder Yakel (1-0) allowed no earned runs over the last four innings to get the victory.

Sports on 03/03/2019