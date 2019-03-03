Symbols have meaning for supremacist group

Members of the New Aryan Empire use various symbols, numbers and terms to distinguish themselves and to reflect the gang's white supremacy roots. Chief among the Arkansas-based gang's symbols is a tattoo or patch displaying the acronym NAE.

The patch also shows a swastika with a dagger in the middle, two more swastikas, an eagle perched atop the dagger, two maple or oak leaves, and dripping blood.

The eagle represents freedom, while the dagger stands for W.A.R., meaning "There is a time for the waging of war and they are warriors," according to a federal indictment issued by a grand jury in Little Rock recently.

"The large swastika represents white power; the three swastikas represent the trinity of loyalty, honor and respect; the leaves, whether maple or oak, signify strength, as those trees when grown and deeply rooted are strong and hard to move; and the drop of blood symbolizes the blood shed by brothers for the protection and advancement of their family," the indictment says.

Among other symbols used by the gang and their meanings, according to the indictment are:

• To The Dirt. The group's slogan means membership is for life.

• 234 and II III IV, the numeric version of the slogan stands for the number of letters in each word To The Dirt.

• Love, Honor, and Respect. Members use the abbreviation LHR. "The L's can stand for 'love' or 'loyalty' and sometimes they use both," said the Anti-Defamation League's Carla Hill. New Aryan Empire founder Mckelly Harris sometimes wrote "Love Honor Loyalty and Respect" or LHLR on Facebook.

• Peckerwood, Wood or Wood-Wood. White prisoners and white supremacists groups use the term to identify themselves. The Anti-Defamation League says the word featherwood "refers to a woman belonging to or associating with the racist prison gang subculture."

• Swastika. A symbol of white power.

• Lightning bolts. The Nazi symbol represents violence, anti-Semitism, white supremacism and fascism.

• Reichsadler. This Adolf Hitler-era symbol depicts an eagle clutching a swastika and appears in the NAE patch.

• 1488. The 14 refers to a 14-word sentence written by David Lane, the founder of another white supremacist organization. "'We must secure the existence of our people and a future for white children,'" he wrote, according to the indictment. The 88 stands for "88 Precepts," a manifesto he wrote about a white supremacist lifestyle. Eight also refers to the letter H, and HH stands for Heil Hitler.

• Heil Hitler salute, a gesture showing loyalty to Hitler, white supremacy and the Third Reich.

Photo by Special to the Democrat-Gazette

The New Aryan Empire tattoo features a swastika with a dagger through it, along with other symbols and the group’s initials.

