Tennessee thrashes Kentucky

Tennessee guard Jordan Bone drives against Kentucky guard Ashton Hagans during the second half Saturday in Knoxville, Tenn. Bone scored a career-high 27 points, and the No. 7 Vols beat the No. 4 Wildcats 71-52 for their 25th consecutive home victory.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee didn't like the way it got pushed around at Kentucky two weeks ago. The Volunteers pushed back in the rematch and delivered a knockout blow.

Jordan Bone scored a career-high 27 points and No. 7 Tennessee beat No. 4 Kentucky 71-52 on Saturday to maintain its home-court dominance. The decisive victory came two weeks after the Vols fell 86-69 at Kentucky, a loss that snapped a school-record 19-game winning streak and dropped Tennessee out of the No. 1 ranking.

"The last game, they just manhandled us and they were the more physical team," Bone said. "You could just tell the way the game went, they just wanted it more.

"We don't ever want to go into a game or leave a game saying that about another team, they wanted it more than us. That's something we challenged ourselves with."

Tennessee (26-3, 14-2 SEC) earned its 25th consecutive home victory to remain tied for first place in the SEC with No. 13 LSU -- the Tigers beat Alabama 74-69 earlier in the day. The Vols haven't lost a home game since falling 94-84 to Auburn on Jan. 2, 2018.

The Vols also beat Kentucky (24-5, 13-3) at home for a fourth consecutive year to delight a sellout crowd in the first regular season matchup of top-10 teams at Thompson-Boling Arena since the facility's 1987 opening. Tennessee is 4-0 at home against Kentucky under Coach Rick Barnes.

"For us, it's always been about protecting our home court," said Tennessee's Grant Williams, who scored 24 points. "It's something that we take pride in."

Tennessee capitalized on the absence of Kentucky forward Reid Travis, who missed a third consecutive game with a sprained right knee.

"For us to win without Reid, we were going to have to play one of the best games in the last 10 years," Kentucky Coach John Calipari said.

That didn't come close to happening.

Kentucky had its lowest point total since a 64-48 loss to Vanderbilt in the 2013 SEC Tournament. The Vols held Kentucky without a basket for a 9½-minute stretch in the first half and stayed in control the rest of the way.

Kentucky missed 12 consecutive field-goal attempts as Tennessee went on a 17-4 run that was capped by an alley-oop from Williams to Jordan Bowden. Tennessee built a 37-24 halftime lead and remained in front by at least 13 throughout the second half.

PJ Washington scored 13 points but was the lone Kentucky player in double figures as the Wildcats lost for just the second time in 16 games.

In other Top 25/SEC men's games Saturday, Josh Perkins scored 19 points to help No. 1 Gonzaga wrap up a perfect conference regular season with a 69-55 victory over Saint Mary's. ... Kyle Guy scored 17 points and No. 2 Virginia beat Pittsburgh 73-49 for the Panthers' 12th consecutive loss. ... RJ Barrett had 19 points and 10 rebounds, fellow freshman Cameron Reddish added 19 points and No. 3 Duke routed Miami 87-57. ... Coby White had 28 points behind 6 three-pointers, and No. 5 North Carolina maintained a share of first place in the Atlantic Coast Conference by beating Clemson 81-79. Tar Heels Coach Roy Williams sustained an episode of vertigo, fell in front of his team's bench and did not return for the final 20 minutes of the game. ... Justin Smith scored a career-high 24 points, and Indiana beat No. 6 Michigan State 63-62. ... Collin Smith scored 21 points to help Central Florida beat No. 8 Houston 69-64. ... Jarett Culver and Davide Moretti each had 15 points and No. 11 Texas Tech won its seventh game in row, beating TCU 81-66 to stay atop the Big 12 standings. ... Sam Merrill scored 29 points and Utah State beat No. 12 Nevada 81-76 to take over the Mountain West Conference lead. ... Skylar Mays scored 16 of his 20 points in the second half and Javonte Smart had 19 to lead No. 13 LSU to a 74-69 victory over Alabama. ... Carsen Edwards scored 25 points and No. 14 Purdue beat Ohio State 86-51 to take sole possession of first place in the Big Ten. ... Dedric Lawson scored 20 points and tied a season high with 15 rebounds to help No. 15 Kansas escape with a 72-67 victory over Oklahoma State. ... Dean Wade scored 20 points and Kamau Stokes had 16 to lead No. 16 Kansas State over Baylor 66-60. ... Reserve Mfiondu Kabengele scored 16 points and Trent Forrest added 11 of his 13 in the second half, sending No. 18 Florida State past North Carolina State 78-73. ... Brevin Pritzl scored 17 points on 5-for-5 shooting, helping No. 19 Wisconsin beat Penn State 61-57. ... ... Ron Harper Jr. scored a season-high 27 points, and Rutgers rolled to a 86-72 victory in No. 22 Iowa's home finale. Fletcher Magee made 8 three-pointers on his way to a season-high 36 points, and No. 24 Wofford beat Samford 85-64. ... Jarron Cumberland overcame a sluggish first half and scored 26 points, leading No. 23 Cincinnati over Memphis 71-69 to grab a share of first place in the American Athletic Conference. ... Bryce Brown scored 24, Anfernee McLemore added 14 and Auburn ended Mississippi State's five-game winning streak 80-75. ... Freshman guard Torrence Watson scored 20 points and Missouri beat South Carolina 78-63. ... Savion Flagg scored a game-high 22 points as Texas A&M defeated Vanderbilt 64-57. ... Nicolas Claxton scored a career-high 25 points, including four in the final two minutes, and Georgia upset Florida 61-55 to end a nine-game losing streak.

Photo by AP/WADE PAYNE

Tennessee forward Grant Williams (center) passes the ball as he’s pressured by Kentucky guard Immanuel Quickley (left) and forward PJ Washington during the second half Saturday. Williams scored 24 points.

Sports on 03/03/2019