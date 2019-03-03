Police Beat

Toddlers in street lead to LR arrest

Police found two toddlers wandering Saturday in the middle of South Battery Street in Little Rock and arrested their intoxicated father who had left them unattended to go to a liquor store, an arrest report said.

Officers removed the children from the street and waited 30 minutes with them for their father to return, the report said.

When Vernel Ryan, 68, returned to the home at 1723 S. Battery St., officers said his eyes were glassy and his speech was slurred, the report said.

Ryan was arrested on charges of public intoxication and two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor, the report said. He was taken to the Pulaski County jail, where he was being held without bail Saturday evening, according to the jail's roster.

Metro on 03/03/2019