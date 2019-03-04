Another round of wintry weather hits parts of northern Arkansas; UA delays opening

Snow is visible along Interstate 49 at Arkansas 264 in this screenshot from an Arkansas Department of Transportation camera taken shortly after 6:40 a.m.

The University of Arkansas in Fayetteville delayed opening on Monday morning as Northwest Arkansas dealt with another round of wintry precipitation.

The university said classes would start and offices would open at 10 a.m., an hour after a winter weather advisory for the region was to expire. Light snow also fell in the area on Sunday morning.

UA said Razorback Transit would begin operations at 9:30 a.m. Gentry Public Schools, meanwhile, were closed for the day.

The National Weather Service said up to another half inch of snow was possible Monday morning before the precipitation ended.

At 6 a.m., the Arkansas Department of Transportation reported snow on highways in the Siloam Springs, Rogers, Harrison, Jasper and Mountain Home areas.

No wintry precipitation was expected in central or southern Arkansas, but subfreezing temperatures were in place statewide.