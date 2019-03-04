Sections
Arkansas House backs $300M highway funding plan

by The Associated Press | Today at 3:09 p.m. 0comments

LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas House has approved a plan to raise taxes and tap into expected casino revenue to generate $300 million a year for the state's highways.

The House on Monday passed legislation to impose a new wholesale tax on fuel that will raise gasoline prices by 3 cents a gallon and diesel by 6 cents a gallon. The measure passed by a 71-26 vote and also includes a proposal to tap into at least $35 million in expected revenue from four casinos voters legalized last year.

[RELATED: Complete Democrat-Gazette coverage of the Arkansas Legislature]

The House also voted 67-30 to ask voters next year to permanently extend a half-cent sales tax for highways.

Both proposals now head to the Senate for final votes.

