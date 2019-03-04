AT THE POST

DAY 23 of 57

SUNDAY'S ESTIMATED ATTENDANCE 3,800

SUNDAY'S TOTAL HANDLE $3,096,475

SUNDAY'S ON-TRACK HANDLE $285,606

SUNDAY'S OFF-TRACK HANDLE $2,810,869

WEDNESDAY'S SIMULCAST SCHEDULE Derby Lane (greyhounds), 11:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.; Gulfstream Park, 11:35 a.m.; Tampa Bay, 11:35 a.m.; Mahoning Valley, 11:45 a.m.; Daytona Beach (greyhounds), 12:05 p.m. and 6:25 p.m.; Sam Houston, 12:20 p.m.; Turf Paradise, 1:55 p.m.; Southland (greyhounds), 4:30 p.m.; Delta Downs, 5:25 p.m.; Charles Town, 6 p.m. (NOTE Live racing returns on Thursday.)

SUNDAY'S STARS Ricardo Santana won two races to increase his season total to 30 victories in 135 starts. Santana won with Knights Key ($9.60 $3.80, $2.60) in the fourth race, covering 6 furlongs in 1:11.02; and with Mia Mischief ($3.20, $2.20, $2.10) in the sixth race, covering 6 furlongs in 1:11.29.

RAINTREE STARLET TO RUN IN HONEYBEE

Raintree Starlet will make her two-turn debut in the $200,000 Honeybee Stakes for 3-year-old fillies on Saturday, trainer Brian Williamson said Sunday morning. The 1 1/16-mile Honeybee is the final major local prep for the $500,000 Grade III Fantasy Stakes on April 12.

Raintree Starlet won the $100,000 Dixie Belle by a length Feb. 16. It was the third consecutive victory for Raintree Starlet, who races for Williamson's mother-in-law, Nancy Vanier, and Horseplayers Racing Club LLC.

Raintree Starlet, who has never raced around two turns, completed major preparations for the Honeybee by recording a 5-furlong bullet workout (1:00.80) Sunday morning over a muddy surface. The daughter of Get Stormy hasn't lost since her Dec. 8 career debut at Hawthorne when she finished third, beaten 5¼ lengths.

SUPER STEED SIDELINED

Super Steed, winner of the $500,000 Southwest Stakes on Feb. 18 at Oaklawn, is off the Kentucky Derby trail because of bone bruising in a front leg, trainer Larry Jones said Sunday morning.

Jones said the problem was discovered Saturday and isn't career threatening, but Super Steed will need 60-90 days off and thus miss anticipated starts in Oaklawn's final two Kentucky Derby points races -- the $1 million Rebel Stakes on March 16 and the $1 million Arkansas Derby on April 13. Super Steed was a three-quarter length winner of the Southwest, which marked the biggest career victory for the son of 2010 Kentucky Derby winner Super Saver.

"He came out of that last race with a little more of an issue than I realized," Jones said. "We did some X-rays, and it just looks like if we don't stop now, we're going to run into trouble. Thank God there's no surgery, nothing is needed. He just needs rest."

Jones said Super Steed will be sent to Kentucky to recover.

Smarty Jones winner Gray Attempt also will miss the Rebel because of a minor setback, trainer Jinks Fires said Sunday morning. Fires said the hope is Gary Attempt, who finished 11th in the Southwest, can make the Arkansas Derby.

Information for this report was contributed by Oaklawn media department

Sports on 03/04/2019