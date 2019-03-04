Bolton defends Hanoi summit

FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi. Trump said he walked away from his second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un because Kim demanded the U.S. lift all of its sanctions, a claim that North Korea's delegation called a rare news conference in the middle of the night to deny. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci, File)

WASHINGTON -- The White House national security adviser on Sunday described President Donald Trump's summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as a success despite the lack of an agreement.

"I don't agree at all that it was a failed summit," John Bolton said on Fox News Sunday. "I think the obligation of the president of the United States is to defend and advance American national security interests. And I think he did that by rejecting a bad deal and by trying again to persuade Kim Jong Un to take the big deal that really could make a difference for North Korea."

Bolton also spoke on CNN's State of the Union and CBS' Face the Nation. In his three interviews, he made the case that Trump advanced America's push for the verifiable dismantling of the North's nuclear sites.

The U.S. and North Korea have offered contradictory accounts of why last week's summit in Vietnam broke down, though both pointed to American sanctions as a sticking point.

Trump abruptly cut short his meeting with Kim in Hanoi last week after the two leaders were unable to reach a deal. The president first met with the North Korean leader in June in Singapore.

Bolton said the leaders left on good terms and that Trump, with his departure, made an important point to North Korea and other countries that negotiate with him.

"He's not desperate for a deal, not with North Korea, not with anybody if it's contrary to American national interests," Bolton said.

The national security adviser said Trump urged Kim to take what Trump called "the big deal -- denuclearization. Make a decision; give up the nuclear, chemical and biological weapons; give up the ballistic missiles. ... In exchange for that, [Kim gets] this well-placed piece of real estate, as the president charges it from his business experience, that could have an extraordinary economic future."

On CBS, Bolton said there is "no expiration date" for talks on denuclearization.

"The president is fully prepared to keep negotiating at lower levels or to speak to Kim Jong Un again when it's appropriate," he said.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi last week suggested that it should not have taken Trump so long to recognize that Kim is not serious about denuclearization.

"The prospect for success seemed dim in light of the insincerity of Kim Jong Un," the California Democrat said.

Bolton countered that Trump has "turned traditional diplomacy on its head, and after all in the case of North Korea, why not? Traditional diplomacy has failed in the last three administrations."

An example of that nontraditional diplomacy was formally unveiled Sunday when South Korea and the U.S. announced they would not conduct large-scale springtime military drills and were replacing them with smaller exercises. They described it as an effort to support diplomacy aimed at resolving the North Korean nuclear crisis.

"The reason I do not want military drills with South Korea is to save hundreds of millions of dollars for the U.S. for which we are not reimbursed," Trump tweeted Sunday. "That was my position long before I became President. Also, reducing tensions with North Korea at this time is a good thing!"

OTTO WARMBIER

Bolton also defended Trump's statement about American college student Otto Warmbier, who was held prisoner in North Korea, then sent home in a vegetative state.

Trump said at a news conference last week that Kim "tells me that he didn't know about it, and I will take him at his word."

Bolton said Trump's "got a difficult line to walk" in negotiating with North Korea, arguing that Trump's statement did not necessarily mean that he believed Kim.

"It doesn't mean that he accepts it as reality. It means that he accepts that's what Kim Jong Un said," Bolton said.

Bolton emphasized that the president "has been very clear both in public, and I've heard him in private in the Oval Office, that he considers what happened to Otto Warmbier to be despicable and barbaric."

Asked on State of the Union whether he takes Kim at his word, Bolton replied, "My opinion doesn't matter. ... I am not the national security decision-maker. That's [the president's] view."

Warmbier's family says he was brutally tortured while imprisoned in North Korea. He died in 2017 after returning to the United States in a coma. In a statement Friday, Warmbier's parents, Fred and Cindy Warmbier, sharply rebuked Trump for seeming to hold Kim blameless for their son's death.

Bolton on Sunday called for North Korea to give a clear accounting of who was responsible for Warmbier's death.

On Fox News, Chris Wallace told Bolton that Trump's statement was "not the first time the president has sided with an autocrat over outside evidence." When Wallace asked why the president seems to trust Kim, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman over the reports of U.S. intelligence, Bolton suggested that American national interests were "weightier, and much more important" than some statements by world leaders.

"Look, foreign leaders who are friends of ours lie to our face as well," Bolton said. "This is nothing new in international relations."

Lawmakers from both parties took issue with Trump's statement on Warmbier.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., a close Trump ally, broke with the president, saying the North Korean leader was aware of Warmbier's condition and ultimately responsible for his death.

"I think Kim knew what happened, which was wrong," McCarthy said on This Week.

Rep. Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, summarized the summit as a "spectacular failure" made worse by Trump's comments on "the murder of an American citizen, Otto Warmbier."

"This is, I think, the result of a president who is not prepared for these kind of negotiations, a staff that is not well-prepared and that is essentially flying by the seat of its pants, and it has real-world consequences," Schiff, D-Calif., said on Face the Nation. "Those [North Korean nuclear] reactors continue to spin on, producing more material that can threaten us and our allies."

Schiff and others have been critical of Trump for letting Kim stand with him on the world stage given North Korea's poor human-rights record. The concern is that Kim will be able to portray himself to his people and supporters as the charismatic head of a nuclear-armed power, boosting his prestige and influence.

Schiff also said Trump made a concession to Kim by agreeing to end the longtime U.S. military exercises with South Korea.

But Bolton said that Trump's view is that he "gave nothing away."

Asked whether that was his view, too, Bolton replied: "The president's view is he gave nothing away. That's what matters, not my view."

Information for this article was contributed by Kevin Freking of The Associated Press; and by Felicia Sonmez of The Washington Post.

Photo by AP

John Bolton

A Section on 03/04/2019