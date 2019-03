Brazdeikis carries Wolverines to win

TOP 25 MEN

NO. 9 MICHIGAN 69, NO. 17 MARYLAND 62

COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Playing with intensity and emotion after being cut down to size in defeat, Michigan used a strong performance from its relentless starting lineup to remain in the hunt for the Big Ten title.

Ignas Brazdeikis scored 21 points, Jon Teske had 11 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 9 Michigan pulled away from No. 17 Maryland in a 69-62 victory Sunday.

The Wolverines (26-4, 15-4) clinched a double-bye in the conference tournament and still have chance to overtake first-place Purdue. Michigan, the defending Big Ten Tournament champion, must win its finale at Michigan State and hope the Boilermakers lose at least one of their last two.

"The regular-season championship is a prize for most programs that have any history in this [conference]," Coach John Beilein said. "That's the prize. Michigan, we haven't won it that many times."

After losing at Penn State on Feb. 12 and at home against Michigan State a week earlier, the Wolverines found their roots with a big win at Maryland.

"This was as focused as we've been," Beilein said. "We've only lost four games, but we've had some times this year that we really got pruned. And being a farm boy, when you get pruned you grow back stronger."

Michigan trailed 43-41 before Isaiah Livers hit a three-pointer, Zavier Simpson popped a jumper and Jordan Poole made a layup during a five-minute span in which the Terrapins struggled offensively.

A three-pointer by Brazdeikis made it 51-45, and Simpson added a desperation running hook in the final seconds of the shot clock for an eight-point lead with 4:38 left.

"We were just super locked in," Brazdeikis said. "We were ready. We did a great job preparing for this game."

Bruno Fernando had 12 points, 10 rebounds and a career-high 6 blocked shots for Maryland (21-9, 12-7), which fell to 7-1 at home in Big Ten play.

Freshman Jalen Smith scored 11 and three others chipped in with 10, including leading scorer Anthony Cowan, who went 4 for 15 from the floor and missed his first five attempts from beyond the arc before finally connecting with 1:26 remaining.

"The guys that we count on offensively just didn't play particularly well tonight, but give [the Wolverines] credit. They were great defensively," Coach Mark Turgeon said.

Simpson had 12 points and 10 assists, and Poole scored 12 for Michigan. The Wolverines were without senior guard Charles Matthews, who missed a second consecutive game with a sprained right ankle. He ranks third on the team in scoring at 12.8 points per game.

The starters picked up the slack. All five played at least 32 minutes and accounted for all but two of Michigan's points.

Notorious for its slow starts this season, Maryland bolted to a 6-0 lead and held a 22-16 advantage before the Wolverines went on a 12-2 run over the final seven minutes of the first half.

In the duel between the centers, Teske had eight points and seven rebounds before halftime and Fernando scored six points, all on dunks .

The Wolverines went up 35-30 before Smith made three consecutive baskets to put Maryland back in front.

CREIGHTON 66, NO. 10 MARQUETTE 60

MILWAUKEE -- Martin Krampelj scored 19 points and Ty-Shon Alexander added 14 to pace Creighton to a victory over No. 10 Marquette.

Creighton (16-13, 7-9 Big East) outscored Marquette 16-3 down the stretch until a three-pointer in the closing seconds by Markus Howard, who finished with 33 points.

The Golden Eagles (23-6, 12-4) committed 22 turnovers, which Creighton turned into 18 points.

NO. 25 WASHINGTON 62, STANFORD 61

STANFORD, Calif. -- Jaylen Nowell scored 13 points but missed the front end of a 1-and-1 during a nervous finish for No. 25 Washington, which still held off Stanford for a weekend split in the Bay Area.

Stanford star KZ Okpala missed an off-balance three-pointer at the buzzer and the Huskies secured the loose ball.

Noah Dickerson added 12 points for the Huskies (23-6, 14-2 Pac-12). Oscar da Silva added 15 for the Cardinal (15-14, 8-9).

