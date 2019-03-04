Family of Little Rock man fatally shot by officer demands video's release, independent investigation

During a news conference Monday, the family of a Little Rock man who was killed during an officer-involved shooting in late February demanded for video footage from their son's death to be released. - Photo by Clara Turnage

The family of a Little Rock man who was killed during an officer-involved shooting in late February demanded Monday for video footage from their son's death to be released and for the Arkansas State Police to investigate the shooting.

During a news conference Monday at the Empowerment Center, Omavi Shukur, an attorney from the Chicago-based civil rights law firm Loevy and Loevy, said the actions of Officer Charles Starks were "unreasonable and excessive," and that the officer had shot 30-year-old Bradley Blackshire multiple times during the incident.

Starks was conducting a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle on Feb. 22 near West 12th Street and South Rodney Parham Road when, according to police reports, Blackshire refused to comply with the officer's commands and pulled forward, causing the vehicle to strike the officer.

Shukur, however, said the vehicle struck Starks so lightly that it did not cause the officer to fall. After the vehicle stopped again, Shukur said Starks stepped in front of the vehicle and fired multiple shots, striking Blackshire.

"When the car initially came to a stop, Starks did not move toward the side door and demand Mr. Blackshire get out of the vehicle," Shukur said. "Instead, Starks foolishly stepped in front of the vehicle and shot Mr. Blackshire repeatedly."

Shukur said the car rolled forward once more and then, 10 seconds after the car came to a stop, Starks fired again.

Shukur said Blackshire had borrowed the vehicle earlier that day and that they have no indication that the man knew the car was stolen.

Shukur said Blackshire was "not given the dignity of being presumed innocent."

"Mr. Blackshire was scared," Shukur said, as Kimberly Blackshire-Lee put her head in her hands.

Shukur said the family requests that the Arkansas State Police investigate the shooting, and that all audio, video and officers' statements relating to the incident be released to the family.

Kimberly Blackshire-Lee and DeAngelo Lee, Blackshire's parents, said their son was not the "monster" media made him out to be. Blackshire-Lee said her son had made mistakes, but that he was a kind person, a father of five children and a brother.

"My daughters ... they don't know how to pick their lives up and put them together again," Blackshire-Lee said. "He was our only son."

Starks has since been relieved of duty, meaning his badge and gun were taken and he is ineligible to work in any capacity as an officer for the duration of the investigation.