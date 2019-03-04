Finding undies in food aisle

I’ve had more than my share of embarrassing moments, but losing my underwear in a grocery store has to rank at the top.

When I think of embarrassing moments, two others immediately come to mind.

One is when I was in college and living at home. We had a neighbor, Bill, who was quite large. My dad was not that big, but he had a little gut.

I came home one day, got out of the car, and saw the hood up on one of my parents’ cars. I saw a man in a T-shirt leaning over the engine, and his stomach was hanging down. Way down.

I announced: “Dad! I don’t know if it’s the angle or what, but you look humongous!”

Right. Not dad. Bill. The neighbor said, “Just you wait till you’re out here sunbathing. I’ll get you back.” He never did, but I sure avoided him after that.

Of course, if I had a dime for every time I opened my big mouth and said something I shouldn’t, I’d be retired. Most of the time, I embarrass someone else, but it doesn’t bother me. I’m known to ask blunt questions.

Another embarrassing moment was when I was a high school majorette and my uniform slipped over my shoulder, and I flashed the crowd. I don’t think anyone else saw, but I could feel it happen. As I spun around, I pulled the uniform back up. I had to take it back to the seamstress for tweaks to the built-in bra.

So that brings me back to the most embarrassing moment, the recent underwear incident.

I never go to the grocery store because my husband cooks, so he does the shopping. But I’d taken my car through a nearby car wash, and I wanted to look for a couple of things. I gathered a few items — strawberries, crackers, bananas, milk — and was perusing the Easter candy when I noticed the milk was leaking. I started pushing my cart back to the refrigerated case where I’d gotten the milk, and I was having trouble pushing my cart. One of the wheels wasn’t turning right.

I looked down, annoyed, and realized there was some sort of black fabric wrapped around the wheel. I thought I had run over an item of clothing someone dropped — a scarf? Then I knelt down to try to take it off, and I realized it was a pair of panties. Then I realized, to my horror, they were MY panties. I did a quick mental check — I was still wearing mine.

I tried to unwrap them from the wheel, quickly, before anybody noticed. I had to pick up the entire shopping cart, almost spilling my items, to unwind them. I was a nervous wreck. I just knew somebody was going to come up and say, “Can I help you, ma’am?”

I’d say: “No, no, just trying to get my underwear untangled.” Or, would I lie — which I really, really try not to do — and deny they were mine?

“Somebody’s underwear is wrapped around this wheel! Can you believe that?”

Finally, I got them untangled and — for lack of anything else to do — shoved them in my coat pocket.

Then I was afraid someone saw me do it and was going to stop me at the door and accuse me of theft. I’d whip out my underwear and show them. They don’t sell that brand in here.

I realized what must have happened is when I grabbed my workout pants from a pile of clean laundry, the underwear must have been attached because of static, then fell off while I was shopping.

I’m thankful I’m the one who ran over them with my cart. If someone else had found my underwear, it would have been more embarrassing, but I guess I would never have known about it.

From now on, I need to keep my mouth shut and my clothes on, and I’ll be fine.

Senior writer Tammy Keith can be reached at (501) 327-0370 or tkeith@arkansasonline.com.