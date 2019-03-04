The Nation in Brief

Birds are seen Sunday amid the ice of Lake Michigan near Chicago’s Navy Pier.

Gunshots kill 3 people in Virginia home

Police in Fairfax County, Va., said they are investigating the fatal shootings of three adults in a suspected murder-suicide at a Springfield home late Saturday night.

Detectives believe that a man shot and killed his wife and another man after an argument during a small gathering, then turned the gun on himself, police said Sunday.

Authorities said about 10 people were at the house at the time of the shooting, including several children.

Fairfax County police identified the suspected shooter as Santos Vladimir Ralda, 45, of Springfield. The victims were identified as his wife, Floridalma Youlanda Perez Diaz, 40, and Nathanael Owen Cooper, 20, of Culloden, W.Va.

They were found dead in the home when police arrived shortly before midnight.

The nature of the argument and Cooper's relationship with the couple were unclear. Police also could not say whether the children in the house witnessed the shooting.

"The scene was contained to just this incident. We don't think there's a threat to the public or anything like that," police spokesman Sgt. Aaron Pfeiff said.

Uber driver stabbed to death in NYC

NEW YORK -- A 27-year-old Uber driver was fatally stabbed in the Bronx on Saturday night, and police are searching for the attacker, officials said.

The driver, Ganiou Gandonou, was found shortly after 9 p.m., seated inside a black Toyota Camry with stab wounds in his neck and torso, police said. Police are investigating whether the incident began as a robbery.

Gandonou drove for Uber and had received his for-hire vehicle license in January 2017, according to the New York City Taxi and Limousine Commission.

He left home about 7 p.m. to work a shift picking up passengers, but he never returned home, his wife said in an interview with News 12. Gandonou had a 2-year-old son.

"My husband doesn't deserve this," she said. "I don't know how my life's going to be without him."

An Uber spokesman, Grant Klinzman, called Gandonou's death "a horribly tragic incident," adding, "our hearts go out to the grieving family."

"We stand ready to work with law enforcement to assist their investigation in any way possible," Klinzman said in a statement.

Violence and threats are part of being a professional driver, said Bhairavi Desai, executive director of the New York Taxi Workers Alliance.

"Knowing how to protect yourself from crime is as critical to a driver as knowing the names of streets and avenues," Desai said. "It's a part of their day-to-day life behind the wheel."

Gandonou was taken from the car to an area hospital, where he died. His vehicle and driver's license were in good standing, according to the taxi commission.

Californian arrested in deadly spa blast

LOS ANGELES -- A California man was arrested Sunday in connection with an explosion that killed his ex-girlfriend at her day spa last year, the FBI said.

Stephen Beal was arrested without incident in connection with the May 15 bombing that killed Ildiko Krajnyak in her Orange County spa, said FBI spokesman Laura Eimiller.

Beal, 59, had been arrested on suspicion of possessing explosives after the bombing last year but was later released. Prosecutors dropped the charge, saying they had questions about whether material found in Beal's house -- two improvised explosive devices, three firearms and more than 100 pounds of explosive material -- met the legal definition of a "destructive device." Beal said he is a model-rocket hobbyist.

Eimiller declined to detail the new charges against Beal on Sunday, saying more information would be released at a news conference today.

2 girls found after 44 hours in wilderness

LOS ANGELES -- Armed with some outdoor survival training, granola bars and pink rubber boots, 5- and 8-year-old sisters survived 44 hours in rugged Northern California wilderness before they were found dehydrated and cold but in good spirits on Sunday, authorities said.

A fire chief and firefighter from a local volunteer department found Leia and Caroline Carrico in a wooded area about 1½ miles from their home in the small community of Benbow, where they had last been seen Friday afternoon, Humboldt County Sheriff William Honsal said.

Benbow is about 200 miles northwest of Sacramento.

The girls were "safe and sound" and uninjured, thanks in part to survival training they got with their local 4-H club, Honsal said.

"This is an absolute miracle," he said. "This is rugged territory; this is an extreme environment."

Honsal said the girls were given warm clothes, water and food and were being assessed, adding they were in good spirits and doing well.

"A lot of us didn't get any sleep the last 48 hours or so," Honsal said. "To have a positive outcome like this is just absolutely amazing."

He said the firefighters who found the girls had followed their boot prints. The firefighters were part of a search of a vast and rugged rural area that included a dozen agencies, including the National Guard.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

Photo by AP/The Philadelphia Inquirer/MARGO REED

Topgyal Sonam places a khatak, which signifies purity and well wishes in Tibetan culture, on Sunny Sonam during a rally Sun- day in front of Independence Hall in Philadelphia. Seven attendees later began a march from Philadelphia to the United Nations building in New York as a demonstration in support of Tibet’s independence from China.

A Section on 03/04/2019