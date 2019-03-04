Harden, Rockets hold off Celtics

Houston’s James Harden drives past Boston’s Marcus Smart during the second half Sunday in Boston. Harden had 42 points before fouling out late in the fourth quarter as the Rockets held on 115- 104 for their fifth consecutive victory.

NBA

ROCKETS 115, CELTICS 104

BOSTON -- James Harden and the Houston Rockets are at their best when they are knocking down three-pointers, getting points in the paint and racking up points to the foul line.

They did all three against the Boston Celtics and it added up to a mostly easy outing against a team that is continuing to struggle.

Harden had 42 points before fouling out late in the fourth quarter and Houston held on to beat Boston 115-104 on Sunday for its fifth consecutive victory.

Harden made 6 three-pointers and scored 40 or more points for the 24th time this season. Houston entered the day in fifth place in the Western Conference standings, a game behind fourth-place Oklahoma City.

Eric Gordon added 32 points and had eight three-pointers.

"We're finally healthy, so yeah. It feels good," Harden said. "We winning, guys know their roles, we're executing defensively, we're helping each other out, we're talking. That's all it's about."

Boston has lost five of six since returning from the All-Star break. Kyrie Irving led the Celtics with 24 points, 9 rebounds and 6 assists. Al Horford finished with 19 points.

Boston did a decent job trying to contain Harden, limiting him to 14-of-31 shooting from the field and nine free throw attempts.

But the Celtics were inefficient when they had the ball, shooting 48 percent (37 of 77) for the game and 29 percent (8 of 28) from beyond the arc.

The Celtics started the fourth quarter with a 17-6 run to cut what had been a 28-point deficit to 106-96 with 6:08 to play.

Terry Rozier got fouled on a three-pointer at the five-minute mark, but missed all three free throws.

It was 109-100 when Nene's rebound gave Houston a second opportunity after a Gordon miss. It wound up in Harden's hands and he stepped back and swished his final three of the game to push the lead back up to 12.

But leading 112-104, Harden fouled out when he was called for an offensive foul with 1:44 left.

The Celtics came up empty on their next trip down the floor and they were forced to foul after failing to corral Austin Rivers' miss from deep.

Boston earned its first victory since the All-Star break on Friday night against Washington. But on Sunday the Celtics fell back into many of the same bad habits that had caused them to lose four consecutive prior to that victory over the Wizards.

Horford said he couldn't point to just one thing as the main culprit of their issues right now.

"We've had some good moments. But right now, unfortunately, we're going through a really bad stretch," Horford said. "This is when our group needs to make sure that we stay together."

Things don't get any easier for Boston, which plays its next four on the road. Its trip out West begins with a matchup against Golden State and ends with games against the Lakers and Clippers.

In other NBA games Sunday, Rodney Hood scored 27 points, Jusuf Nurkic added 26 points and 15 rebounds, and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Charlotte Hornets 118-108 in Charlotte. ... Alex Len scored a season-high 28 points and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Chicago Bulls 123-118 in Chicago, two days after the Bulls outlasted the Hawks 168-161 in quadruple overtime in Atlanta. ... Rookie Landry Shamet scored all of his 21 points on three-pointers, Danilo Gallinari added 20 and the Los Angeles Clippers sent the New York Knicks to their 50th loss of the season, 128-107, in Los Angeles. ... Jordan Clarkson scored 18 points, Kevin Love had 16 points and 14 rebounds, and the Cleveland Cavaliers pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat the Orlando Magic 107-93 in Cleveland. ... Blake Griffin scored 14 of his 27 points in the first quarter and the Detroit Pistons outlasted the Toronto Raptors 112-107 in OT in Detroit. ... Bobby Portis (Arkansas Razorbacks) had 26 points and 12 rebounds and Bradley Beal and Jabari Parker each scored 22 points to help the Washington Wizards beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 135-121 in Washington. ... Russell Westbrook scored 12 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter and the Oklahoma City Thunder overcame a 13-point deficit in the final seven minutes to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 99-95 in Oklahoma City.

Sports on 03/04/2019