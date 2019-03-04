• Camp Bosworth of Marfa, Texas, created an array of wood-carved Dairy Queen items, featuring a 5-foot-long banana split, that are now on display at the Galveston Arts Center 11 years after the chain restaurant in that city was destroyed by Hurricane Ike.

• Jeremy Taylor, 36, of Sunriver, Ore., who was stranded in his car in deep snow, survived by eating taco sauce packets and starting the engine periodically to warm up until he and his dog were rescued from the vehicle five days later.

• Bruce Hallman, an environmental education specialist with the Neosho National Fish Hatchery in Missouri, said the hatchery acquired new tanks to provide a better breeding environment for pallid sturgeon, which have been endangered for almost 30 years, and hopes to "get some new families out there."

• Kirk Mullen, 34, a councilman in West Reading, Pa., faces robbery, intent to distribute and other charges after, prosecutors say, he stole more than $16,000 worth of prescription opioids from a drugstore in the town he serves.

• Carolyn Davis, a former chairman of the Dallas City Council's Housing Committee, pleaded guilty to accepting tens of thousands of dollars in bribes from a real estate developer in exchange for supporting an affordable-housing project.

• Javier Delgado, a city project coordinator in Austin, Texas, promised neighbors that a generations-old pecan grove will be "an integral part of the design" of any future affordable housing at the site after residents expressed concern about the demolition of a 1930s home next to the orchard without a permit.

• Wilma Brown, 27, and Ariana Silver, 22, who both worked at a day care center in St. Louis, were fired and charged with child abuse in separate incidents after surveillance footage of a 3-year-old girl being thrown against a cabinet went viral.

• Alex Lane, fire rescue battalion chief in Dekalb County, Ga., said a man working as a tree trimmer died after he was found tangled 50 feet off the ground in wires high in a tall tree, with rescue efforts made more difficult by the tree's lack of branches.

• Carrie Fay Drake, 38, was found with drugs on her person during a routine cavity search as she was booked into the Etowah County jail in Gadsden, Ala., which authorities said was unusual since Drake was arrested without warning on unrelated warrants, and they didn't think she had time to hide drugs.

A Section on 03/04/2019