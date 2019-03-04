Vulnerable imperiled

The current governor of Arkansas is an apparent surrogate of the president of the United States.

It is unfortunate that this president is such an impotent example of the principles in which this country was founded. Since the inception of his candidacy, he has attacked the Catholic pope, rivals of his own party, the free press, private citizens exercising the right to freedom of speech, women, African Americans, Hispanics, immigrants, and the disabled. I believe he has proven he is not competent to lead a country once believed to be the moral compass of the world.

Now it seems our current governor has chosen "the path of least resistance," aligning himself with Trump. Specifically, denying Medicaid coverage to those in the most need with a work compliance, the first governor to do so without careful and thorough insight regarding effects to the most vulnerable Arkansans.

Arkansas ranks 49th in health care, 39th for education and 45th for infrastructure. He is then given a position as co-chair of the Council of Governors? Trump continues with incompetent appointments.

DEBORAH S. SUTTLAR

Little Rock

Bill shouldn't be law

The Stand Your Ground bill presently being considered by our Legislature should not become law. There are many things about these statutes in general, and this version in particular, that trouble faith leaders throughout our state. In general, statistics indicate that these laws increase the number of gun-related deaths where they have been enacted. The proposed bill would in all likelihood increase the death toll in Arkansas by an even greater margin because it explicitly states that an attempt to retreat to safety is not necessary before ﬁring one's weapon and killing another human being. In other words, an armed person can shoot and kill someone even if they could have retreated to a safe place, and face no penalty for that action.

I am a theologian, not a politician. It matters not to me which political party supports or opposes this bill. What does matter to me is that its passage will cause more gun-related deaths of God's children. Every person is created in the image and likeness of God, and is, therefore, precious in God's eyes. Humans are sacred because they necessarily contain within themselves some part, or essence, of the God who created them. The loss of any life is tragic, but it would be exponentially more tragic if it could have been avoided simply by retreating to a safe place. I am sure God grieves at the loss of precious life. I imagine God's grief would be, and is, even deeper when such loss is avoidable.

In my Christian tradition, Jesus says that those who are compassionate, merciful, and God-centered are blessed. He also says, "Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God." I pray that our legislators, when considering this bill, will do so from a God-centered, compassionate and merciful perspective. It is my hope and prayer that in the end they will come down on the side of being peacemakers rather than opening the way to further violence and killing.

CB BAKER

Pine Bluff

Continual disrespect

I would like to comment on a recent letter. The writer expressed her dismay about how the president is being mistreated. Perhaps if she watched something besides Fox News or listened to something besides comments at the local coffee shop, she might realize that what is being said and printed is true. There are several sites that you can use to verify what the president says, but if you believe everything but the above is fake news, then by all means stay in the dark. The current president told numerous lies about President Obama, and the Republican Congress did everything it could to destroy Obama's presidency.

It is a known fact that the current president had an affair with a porn star, was caught on tape admitting that he liked to grope women, had to borrow money from Russian banks because American banks would not grant him a loan, and the Russian government funneled money into Facebook and the NRA, apparently to help him win the election. Furthermore, he said he loves the leader of North Korea, he believes everything the leader of Russia tells him rather than what his own intelligence people tell him, and when you file your taxes you may find, like a lot of other people, that he really lied about his tax plan and how much refund you would get back.

CHARLES MAYS

Rogers

Accurate but slanted

It is good to see that Bradley Gitz admitted in his brief history of "socialism" in the Feb. 25 issue that real socialism does not exist in the U.S.A. and that the so-called socialism of Scandinavian countries is not real socialism either. There is no public ownership of the means of production, the abolition of personal property, or the establishment of a dictatorship.

He calls our social democracy a large welfare state. However, he fails to mention that Social Security (originally called Old Age Survivors Insurance) is paid for by the majority before benefits are made, and that Medicare is paid for before benefits are given. The minimum-wage factor has little if anything to do with social democracy. Rather it is a matter of paying workers for work to keep up with capitalist inflation.

"Glitz" gives an accurate brief account of the history of socialism but, as usual, his slant is that of an educated right-wing politician. And often his right-wing political stance approaches the ultimate.

JOHN W. "DOC" CRAWFORD

Arkadelphia

Is it covered in gold?

Re the Two Rivers Park restrooms: Am I the only one to wonder why a park restroom would cost $517,000? The majority of the folks that use this facility don't live in a house that costs this much. Of course, it's taxpayer money. I have been all over this great country in quite a few park facilities, and I don't know of one that would cost anywhere close to this.

Are you kidding, City of Little Rock? Mayor Scott, investigate this or let me know where I have been misinformed.

DAVID HARE

Little Rock

Editorial on 03/04/2019