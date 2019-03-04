Little Rock man stabbed outside of bar, police say

An assailant armed with a knife cut a 26-year-old Little Rock man in the arm early Saturday morning “for an unknown reason,” police said.

The attack happened around 3 a.m. behind the Oasis Cantina at 7121 Geyer Springs Rd, according to a Little Rock Police Department report

Responding officers found the victim more than a mile away bleeding heavily with a severe laceration to his biceps. They applied tourniquets to try to stop the bleeding, the report said.

The man told officers he was walking to his pickup when a person stabbed him with a knife “for an unknown reason,” the report said. He told police he thought he could make it to his home but realized he couldn’t and pulled over.

Medical crews brought the man to a local hospital for treatment, and he was released a few hours later, according to the report.

Police said they didn’t find any witnesses who saw the attack, the report said.

Authorities hadn't made an arrest at the time of the report, which didn’t include a description of the attacker.