Little Rock Zoo holds vote to name baby sloth bear

The Little Rock Zoo is holding a vote to name its new baby sloth bear. - Photo by Debbie Thompson

The Little Rock Zoo is looking for a name for its new baby sloth bear.

The female cub was born on Jan. 9, 2019, to mother Khali and father Sahaasa. The keepers have selected three options for a name for voters to choose from. They are:

Geeta, a Hindi for pearl or song. The name that would be shared with Geeta Seshamani, the co-founder of Wildlife S.O.S., a conservation organization dedicated in part to saving sloth bears.

Zaara, Arabic for “bright as the dawn”

Rani, Hindi for "princess"

To cast your vote, visit surveymonkey.com/r/slothbearcub or the zoo's Facebook page. Voting ends Friday at noon.

The baby sloth bear was one of a two-cub birth; her brother did not survive. The cause of death is not clear. She is one of only 34 sloth bears currently held in accredited zoos in North America. Sloth bears are considered a vulnerable species, meaning they are likely to become endangered unless the circumstances threatening their survival and reproduction improve.

The female cub was removed from her mother on Jan. 23 and is now bottle-fed every three hours. She is healthy and progressing well, zoo staff said.

Sloth bears are a species of bear native to India known for their shaggy black coats, short-haired muzzles and long, curved claws.