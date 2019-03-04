Marion, LR Hall open title games

Jon Coleman and the Little Rock Hall Warriors have not participated in a state championship game since 2013, so the veteran coach is inclined to want to play for a title anytime his team is required to be in the arena.

"When it comes to a state championship, I don't think any game time is bad," said Coleman, whose team won four consecutive state titles from 2010 to 2013. "The thing is just getting here. It's been six years since we've actually been here, and we've been working, working and working to get back. I'm just going to enjoy every moment of it. If we had to go play today, I'd be fine with it."

STATE FINALS SCHEDULE BANK OZK ARENA, HOT SPRINGS Thursday’s games 5A BOYS;Little Rock Hall vs. Marion, 4 p.m. 4A GIRLS;Berryville vs. Batesville, 5:45 p.m. 3A BOYS;Ashdown vs. Drew Central, 7:30 p.m. Friday’s games 6A GIRLS;Bentonville vs. Fort Smith Northside, 2:30 p.m. 6A BOYS;Fort Smith Northside vs. Bryant, 4:15 p.m. 5A GIRLS;Jonesboro vs. LR Christian, 6 p.m. 1A BOYS;Nevada vs. Izard County, 7:45 p.m. Saturday’s games 3A GIRLS;Mountain View vs. Atkins, noon 2A BOYS;England vs. Clarendon, 1:45 p.m. 1A GIRLS;Wonderview vs. Rural Special, 3:30 p.m. 4A BOYS;Magnolia vs. Mills, 5:15 p.m. 2A GIRLS;Riverside vs. Melbourne, 7 p.m.

After holding off West Memphis in the Class 5A semifinals at Lake Hamilton on Saturday night, the Warriors (23-6) will return to Garland County to compete for a state title. Hall plays top-ranked Marion (24-3) at 4 p.m. Thursday at the Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs.

The contest for the Class 5A boys title will tip off a three-day, 12-game weekend that concludes Saturday night.

"I wish we could have gotten a later time only because I want the true Marion supporters to come out and be there for the game," Marion Coach David Clark said. "A lot of people have to take off work to be there. It's three hours away for them, and they'll have to leave that morning. It might be tough for some of them, but I want as many Marion supporters to be in the crowd to support our team."

With one less classification on this year's schedule, the state finals itinerary for this weekend's event has been altered. There will be three title games Thursday, four on Friday and five on Saturday. From 2007 until 2018, there were four games played on Thursday and Friday, and six games on Saturday.

There also will be two Special Olympics Unified Sports contests played before the state finals games Thursday and Friday.

