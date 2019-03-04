Morris recalls MVP performance, reveals possible timeline for decision

— Arkansas target Chandler Morris felt good about his performance at the Dallas The Opening Regional after being named the MVP of quarterbacks, but he was quick to credit the coaches at the Sunday event.

“I threw well today, had a great time and got good work in,” Morris said. “The coaches did a great job of getting me out of my comfort zone on some drills.”

He recorded a time of 4.70 seconds in the 40-yard dash on Sunday with a vertical jump of 32.5 inches. His father and Arkansas coach Chad Morris was on hand for last week's Under Armour camp and on Sunday.

“It’s really cool, he gets to see me earn what I’ve been working so hard for and been dreaming about and it’s cool he’s with me on it,” Morris said.

Morris, 6-0, 170 pounds of Highland Park in Dallas, beat out approximately 46 other quarterbacks for the award. He earned an invite to the Elite 11 Finals being held at the Star in Frisco, Texas, on June 28-30.

He has the physical and mental parts down to be a top flight signal caller on the next level.

“I feel like I understand the game very well and understand the small details that contribute in a big way,” Morris said.

Morris completed 266 of 411 passes for 4,055 yards and 46 touchdowns while being intercepted 6 times, and rushing 131 times for 652 yards and 19 scores while leading Highland Park to a third consecutive Texas 5A Division 1 state championship as a junior.

He considered visiting the Hogs on Saturday along with many other top prospects, but won't be able to make it. He said he’s getting closer to narrowing his list and making a college decision.

“Thinking maybe late spring, early summer,” Morris said.

Morris has gotten to know numerous of top prospects while participating in camps and believes that will help him recruit others once he makes his college decision.

“I’ve gotten to know a lot of top prospects and build relationships with them and I feel they really like me,” Morris said.