• After Roma's three Oscar wins last Sunday, director Steven Spielberg is taking aim at streaming films for future Academy Awards. Spielberg will present his case to peers at an upcoming annual board of governors meeting at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, where he will propose rule changes that would prevent streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon and Hulu from competing in the Oscars without their projects getting full theatrical runs first. "Steven feels strongly about the difference between the streaming and theatrical situation," a representative of Spielberg's Amblin Entertainment told Indiewire. This isn't the first time Spielberg has made his feelings known on the distinction between Hollywood's big screen and TV's small one. "Once you commit to a television format, you're a TV movie," Spielberg said last year in a conversation with ITV News about the increasingly blurry lines that separate various media. "You certainly -- if it's a good show -- deserve an Emmy, but not an Oscar." The news of Spielberg's proposal prompted pushback from director Ava DuVernay, whose recent film 13th was produced and distributed by Netflix. Noting that the upcoming board of governors meeting was closed, DuVernay wrote that she hoped the board would "have filmmakers in the room or read statements from directors like me who feel differently." The issue is in the news after this year's Oscars, which for the second straight year included nominated Netflix releases, some of which played in theaters only for a few weeks. Roma was nominated for 10 Oscars, while The Ballad of Buster Scruggs was up for three. Among other streaming outlets, Amazon's Cold War was nominated for three awards but won none.

• Doctors at Johns Hopkins University hope to raise awareness and funds for research after famed guitarist Peter Frampton's announcement that he has a rare muscular disease. Frampton's physician, Lisa Christopher-Stine, is the director of the Johns Hopkins Myositis Center. She told The Baltimore Sun that she and Frampton spoke years ago about potentially becoming a voice for inclusion body myositis. Because the disease is rare, it's difficult to generate funding. The disease causes weakness in the legs, forearms and fingers. Its cause is still unknown. As it will eventually prevent Frampton from playing guitar, the 68-year-old is embarking on a farewell tour this summer. He's also launched a fund at the university to which he'll donate $1 per ticket sold.

Photo by Invision

Steven Spielberg

Photo by Invision

Peter Frampton

