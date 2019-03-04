North Little Rock man sentenced to 10 years for daughter's death

A North Little Rock man accused of causing his infant daughter's fatal head injury has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for murder after reaching an agreement with prosecutors.

Richard Lane Hughes Jr., 29, was charged in October with second-degree murder following his daughter’s death months earlier. Hughes’ case was pending in Pulaski County circuit court before he reached a plea deal with prosecutors last week.

Hughes and his wife drove the girl to UAMS Medical Center last May after noticing the child wasn’t eating and was less responsive, according to court documents.

Medical officials noted the girl had swelling throughout her skull and internal bleeding in her brain and eyes, the affidavit said. Doctors described it as a "non-survivable brain injury," indicative of shaken baby syndrome.

Hospital staff took the child off of life support after seven days, authorities said.

Authorities said previously that Hughes wrote a letter to the court a few weeks later indicating he caused his daughter’s injuries. He told his wife "I am going to run and have a gun in case I am caught" before fleeing to north Arkansas, court records show.

Police arrested him on Oct. 26.

Hughes initially faced up to 30 years in prison. He pleaded guilty last week and agreed to a 10-year sentence in the Arkansas Department of Corrections.

A circuit judge signed off on the sentencing on Tuesday.