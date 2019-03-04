Pine Bluff man identified as victim in deadly shooting

A man who was killed in a Pine Bluff shooting that also injured four others has been identified, officials said.

Dashon Cobbs, 35, of Pine Bluff was pronounced dead at 9:44 p.m. Saturday after being shot, April Davis, deputy coroner for Jefferson County, said.

The Pine Bluff Police Department said officers were called about 9 p.m. to a home in the 700 block of East 25th Avenue, where they found Cobbs and three injured people. Another shooting victim was taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle.

It appears there was a party or gathering at the residence when shots were fired from the street into the home, officer Richard Wegner, police spokesman, said.

Police didn't identify the injured, though authorities described them all as adults who had injuries that were not deemed life-threatening.

Wegner didn't release any information on a suspect or motive because, he said, the investigation is in its early stages.

"We aren't ruling anything out at this point," Wegner said.

State Desk on 03/04/2019