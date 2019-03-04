Proposed innovation hub on agenda in Pine Bluff

PINE BLUFF -- A resolution authorizing the city of Pine Bluff to contract with a nonprofit to operate an innovation hub in the downtown area is set to go before the City Council tonight, but some council members have already expressed concerns.

The resolution would allow Mayor Shirley Washington to negotiate a contract authorizing GoForward Pine Bluff Inc. to establish an innovation hub and operate it for up to five years, with renewal options for up to an additional two years.

The contract would be worth up to $2.5 million. Primary funding for the hub and its operations would come from a five-eighths percent sales tax passed in 2017 for the establishment and operation of the hub. The city issued a request for proposals last month and received one response, which came from GoForward Pine Bluff.

A three-person committee consisting of Larry Reynolds, director of the Southeast Arkansas Regional Planning Commission; Gina Devers, an auditor with the Pine Bluff Finance Department; and Chandra Taylor, a local management consultant, reviewed the response and expressed concern regarding both the selection process and the proposal, which prompted several council members to seek answers.

An email from Reynolds outlined eight areas of concern. Among them was the lack of a grading matrix with no weighted values for each category, and no timeline for the stabilization of the program.

The email also pointed out that GoForward Pine Bluff supplied no record of past experience and no references; that the financial capacity was dependent upon city funding; that the proposed budget planned for a deficit in the first year of operations; and that the GoForward plan, the GoForward tax initiative and the GoForward proposal raised the appearance of a conflict of interest.

Reynolds said in a phone interview that the committee did not weigh the merits of the proposal, and stressed that none of the committee's comments should be taken as being in favor of or against the proposal itself.

"We weren't asked to do that," he said.

Council members' responses to the proposal ranged from opposition to the resolution pending further study, to full support.

"I'm concerned about us spending $400,000 a year on a five-year contract with anybody with no measurements, no anything, just on your word," Council Member Ivan Whitfield said. "I don't think that's the proper way to do it."

Whitfield said he isn't opposed to GoForward Pine Bluff and might eventually be in favor of the resolution, but he said he wants more time to address the questions raised by the committee.

"It's about being a good steward of the citizens' money, and at the end of the day are we going to get the most bang for our buck," Whitfield said.

Council Member Bruce Lockett said he didn't have enough information to make a decision but that he hoped his questions would be cleared up at tonight's City Council meeting.

"The City Council didn't really have the opportunity to vet the entire proposal," he said. "What was presented to us was the contract that came out of the proposal. I'm really looking for some clarification on the questions raised by the committee."

Alderman Joni Alexander said she would reserve judgment on the proposal.

"I'm not against it, but I just want a better understanding of what we are going to do moving forward with the concerns raised by the committee," Alexander said. "That way it can make it to the floor without any doubts."

Win Trafford agreed with his fellow council members that any questions should be answered before voting on the proposal.

"I am definitely for it as long as everything is clarified," he said.

Council Member Donald Hatchett was unequivocal in his support of the resolution. He said that while it isn't perfect, he believes it's time to approve it.

"I am in full support, not of everything, but enough to support it as is," Hatchett said. "The big picture is that this is an initiative that moves this community forward economically. I can ill afford to not support it as the community supported the GoForward Pine Bluff initiative to begin with."

Council Member Glen Brown Jr., the sponsor of the resolution, said he is aware of the concerns raised by the committee and of questions from other council members. He said he is prepared to pull the resolution from consideration if those questions aren't answered.

"Some of these things may need more clarity before we make a decision," Brown said. "I'd like for everyone to be of one accord on this, and if there are questions everyone should get the answers they need before we act."

Multiple calls left for Council Members Lloyd Holcomb Jr. and Steven Mays were not returned.

Ryan Whatley, director of GoForward Pine Bluff Inc., said he will be at the City Council meeting and that he hopes to allay any concerns about the resolution. Having city support in place is crucial for a deadline that is looming before the organization, he said.

The nonprofit is one of nine organizations around the nation that have been chosen for technical support in applying for a $500,000 grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration, known as the i6 Challenge Grant. That support, which would be supplied by the Center on Rural Innovation, is dependent upon several factors, with one of those being support by the local government.

"Failure to pass this would have some serious implications," Whatley said. "We're part of the Rural Innovation Initiative and they've hired a consultant to help write the i6 Grant now and it is important that we show city support."

The deadline for submission of the i6 Challenge Grant is April 4.

State Desk on 03/04/2019