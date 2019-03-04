Rosanne Cash, Marty Stuart to headline Johnny Cash festival

In this May 22, 2018 file photo, Rosanne Cash attends the 2018 PEN Literary Gala in New York.

Musicians Rosanne Cash and Marty Stuart will headline this year's benefit concert at the Johnny Cash Heritage Festival, officials announced Monday.

The three-day festival — scheduled for Oct. 17-19 — will be held on a cotton field adjacent to the Cash Boyhood Home in Dyess. The theme is “Legacy, Love and Music," according to a news release issued by Arkansas State University.

The benefit event raises funds that help bring attention to Johnny Cash's life growing up in the Arkansas Delta and the New Deal-era colony where he was raised, according to the news release.

Rosanne Cash, one of Johnny Cash's daughters, has released 15 albums and won four Grammy Awards. She has received acclaim as a songwriter and as an author. Stuart, who started out playing mandolin in Lester Flatt's bluegrass outfit as a teenager, later joined Johnny Cash's band in 1979, spending six years with the group.

Johnny Cash was born in Kingsland in Cleveland County in 1932. About three years later, he and his family moved from south Arkansas to the northeastern part of the state, settling in Dyess in Mississippi County. By 1955, he had become a popular musician. He died in 2003 in Nashville, Tenn.

In 2011, Arkansas State University in Jonesboro bought Cash's boyhood home, restoring the house and turning it into a museum. It opened in 2014.

The 2019 festival includes concerts, panel discussions and an academic symposium, some of it admission-free.

Information on tickets, submitting symposium proposals and additional festival news as it becomes available is available at JohnnyCashHeritageFestival.com