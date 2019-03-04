Sex offender arrested after working as child mentor through Little Rock Police Department program, authorities say

Police arrested a sex offender last week after he mentored children through a Little Rock Police Department program, according to police reports.

Little Rock officers arrested Earl Williams, 64, on charges of a sex offender working with children and an offender on a school campus, according to a police report. Williams, a Level 3 offender, was found guilty of rape in 2002.

Police found photos on social media of Williams working with children and appearing inside Dunbar Middle School, according to the arrest warrant. Williams has been a registered sex offender with the Little Rock Police Department since 2008.

According to a letter the Little Rock School District sent to parents on Monday, Williams worked with children at the middle school on Saturdays.

Police "have no reason to believe that any of our students who participate in the OK program were impacted during their limited, but supervised, interaction with the individual," according to the letter.

Law enforcement was notified of Williams' status when a woman alerted the department on Feb. 21 that Williams raped her in 2002.

The woman was an adult when Williams raped her, according to a letter the Little Rock school district sent to parents on Monday.

Williams was arrested on Feb. 25, according to court documents. Williams worked with O.K. (Our Kids) for six years, he said in a YouTube video that police found advertising the program. The O.K. Program is designed to support black boys ages 12 to 18, according to the program's website.

O.K. Program officials said Williams no longer volunteers with the program, according to the letter.

The Little Rock Police Department declined to comment on Williams’ work with O.K.