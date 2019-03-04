BOWLING

Duke wins in Jonesboro

PBA Hall of Famer Norm Duke, three weeks shy of his 55th birthday, defeated 22-year-old Anthony Simonsen of Little Elm, Texas, 212-164 to win the PBA Jonesboro Open on Sunday at Hijinx Family Entertainment Center.

Duke became the third player in PBA history to win 40 PBA Tour titles, joining Walter Ray Williams Jr. (47) and Earl Anthony (43). He also became the oldest player to win consecutive PBA Tour titles, and the first to win two titles during this PBA Tour season after his victory in the Indianapolis Open a week earlier.

Simonsen, 22, advanced to the title match against Duke with a 214-199 victory over EJ Tackett, 26, of Bluffton, Ind.

MEN'S GOLF

Arkansas 13th in Mexico

University of Arkansas freshman Wil Gibson shot a 2-under 69 and is tied for eighth after the opening round of the Querencia Cabo Collegiate in San Jose del Cabo, Mexico.

As a team, Arkansas is 13th with a 305 while Arizona State leads with a 269.

Gibson, who is playing as an individual, is three strokes off the lead. Julian Perico has the Razorbacks' top score toward the team standings with a 72 and is tied for 27th.

WOMEN'S GOLF

Ott named SEC Freshman of the Week

Kentucky's Casey Ott of Conway was named the SEC Women's Freshman Golfer of the Week on Wednesday.

Ott tied for sixth place at the Gold Rush Invitational at Old Ranch Country Club in Seal Beach, Calif, with a 54-hole, career-low score of 217. Her 1-over-par was three strokes off the lead as she had her second top-10 finish in as many weeks. Just a week earlier at the Reynolds Lake Oconee Collegiate Championship in Greensboro, Ga., Ott tied for seventh place with a 54-hole total of 221.

Ott has been Kentucky's best golfer in the spring with a 73.0 stroke average in the Wildcats' two stroke-play tournaments. Prior to the Gold Rush and Reynolds Lake Oconee, Ott won her match vs. Louisville 6 and 5 before capturing individual medalist honors in the Battle of the Bluegrass in a nine-hole shootout.

Ott was a two-time Arkansas Gatorade Player of the Year and was the Class 7A girls state champion in 2017.

BASEBALL

UAPB loses on the road

Prairie View A&M (3-8, 2-1 SWAC) scored three runs in the sixth and seventh innings to break open a 3-2 game and beat the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (2-9, 1-2) 9-2 on Sunday in Prairie View, Texas.

Tyler Gordon hit a solo home run in the sixth inning. In the seventh inning, Daylan Luza hit a two-run double to finish the scoring.

UAPB's Brandon Simon had a two-run single in the third to tie the game at 2-2.

Kyle Smith (1-0) allowed 2 runs on 7 hits in 8 innings to get the victory for Prairie View. Daniel Walsh (0-1) took the loss, allowing 6 earned runs on 8 hits in 6⅓ innings for UAPB.

WOMEN'S TENNIS

Arkansas loses at Vanderbilt

The University of Arkansas fell 6-1 to Vanderbilt on Sunday in Nashville, Tenn.

Arkansas' only victory came in singles where Miruna Tudor defeated Summer Dvorak 7-5, 6-3.

MEN'S TENNIS

Arkansas loses to Florida

The University of Arkansas lost 6-1 to Florida on Sunday in Fayetteville.

The Razorbacks only victory came in doubles play where Maxim Verboven and Enrique Paya defeated Johannes Ingildsen and Alfredo Perez 6-3.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Arkansas Baptist in playoffs

Arkansas Baptist College will host Western Oklahoma State College in the NJCAA Region 2 playoffs at 7 p.m. today.

