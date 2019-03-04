Teen killed, another wounded in Blytheville shooting

A 17-year-old was killed in a Blytheville shooting Sunday that also injured another teenager, officials said.

The Blytheville Police Department said officers were called about 11:30 a.m. to the 1100 block of Evergreen Street in reference to witnesses seeing people in the back of houses with guns. Police said that a few minutes later, they received a call that someone had been shot while trying to break into a home in the 400 block of Summit Street.

The 1100 block of Evergreen Street intersects with the 400 block of Summit Street.

Officers said that when they arrived, they found that two 17-year-olds had suffered gunshot wounds. Police said one teenager was found on the sidewalk and the other in the backyard of a home.

"One of the juveniles was transported to the Great River Medical Center Emergency Room in Blytheville in critical condition," Police Chief Ross Thompson said in a statement. "The other juvenile was deceased at the scene."

Police didn't release any information on a suspect, motive, or gender of the victims. The statement noted the investigation is ongoing and under review.

State Desk on 03/04/2019