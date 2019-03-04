Texas A&M keeps UA at distance

Chennedy Carter scored 24 points, N'dea Jones had 13 points and 16 rebounds, and No. 19 Texas A&M beat the University of Arkansas 66-53 on Sunday in College Station, Texas.

The victory landed the Aggies (23-6, 12-4 SEC) the No. 3 seed and a double bye in this week's SEC Women's Basketball Tournament in Greenville, S.C.

The Razorbacks (17-13, 6-10) settled for the No. 10 seed and will play No. 7 seed Georgia at 5 p.m. on Thursday. The Bulldogs swept two games from Arkansas this season, taking an 80-72 victory in Walton Arena on Jan. 31 and a 93-83 decision Feb. 21 in Athens, Ga.

Malica Monk started the second quarter with a three-pointer to cut Arkansas' deficit to 18-17 before Texas A&M went on a 16-2 run. Carter started the burst with a jumper, and Shambria Washington ended it with a three-pointer for a 34-19 lead with 3:28 remaining in the first half.

Chelsea Dungee's three-pointer and two free throws pulled the Razorbacks within 36-24, but the Aggies scored five of the last seven points of the first half for a 41-26 advantage.

The Razorbacks scored the first five points of the third quarter on a three-pointer by Alexis Tolefree and two free throws from Monk, but the Aggies embarked on a 10-4 spurt capped by Jada Walton's layup for a 51-35 lead with 2:24 left in the third quarter.

Dungee's layup brought Arkansas to within 55-46 with 8:15 left to play before a 7-1 run by the Aggies created a safe distance. Arkansas pulled within 12 two more times, but that was it.

Texas A&M controlled the interior, outscoring the Razorbacks 38-12 in the paint. Despite a 1-for-11 shooting performance from three-point range, and 9 of 18 from the foul line, the Aggies made 28 of 66 (42 percent) overall.

Dungee led Arkansas with 15 points, and Monk scored 13. The Razorbacks struggled from the field, going just 18 of 59 (30.5 percent). They were slightly better from beyond the three-point arc, making 9 of 29 for 31 percent. Arkansas made 8 of 10 free throws.

On top of her 15 points, Dungee also led the Razorbacks in rebounding (6) and assists (4).

