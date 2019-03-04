Police Beat

Traffic stop yields pot, deputies say

A man was arrested late Saturday after 21 grams of packaged marijuana was found in his vehicle, according to an arrest report.

Deputies with the Pulaski County sheriff's office said they conducted a traffic stop involving Izaiah Jacob Harvey, 19, of Sherwood and noticed marijuana "shake" in plain view on the speaker box. Officers said that when they searched the vehicle, multiple bags of marijuana were found in the speaker box and a digital scale was found in Harvey's pocket.

Harvey was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana with purpose to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was no longer listed in the Pulaski County jail's inmate roster as of Sunday night.

State Desk on 03/04/2019