$250,000 bail set for suspect in Crawford County killing

A Crawford County Circuit Court judge set bail at $250,000 Monday for a woman who was arrested Friday in the shooting death of her boyfriend.

Miranda Resinos, 36, was being held in the Crawford County jail in Van Buren on a first-degree murder charge in the death of Kevin Gettinger, 33, of Fort Smith, Chief Deputy Jimmy Damante of the sheriff's office said.

Damante said sheriff's deputies were called to the 1400 block of Sunnyside Road between Van Buren and Alma at 11:20 p.m. Friday on a report that someone was shot.

Deputies found Gettinger in a bedroom of Resinos' home with a single gunshot wound to the chest. They began cardiopulmonary resuscitation but Gettinger was declared dead at the scene, Damante said.

He said Resinos was present with a handgun in her possession and gave a statement to investigators about a domestic dispute, after which she was arrested.

Gettinger's body was sent to the state Crime Laboratory in Little Rock for autopsy, Damanteq said.

State Desk on 03/05/2019