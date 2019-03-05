Arkansas man charged with 7th DWI after leading deputies on chase

A central Arkansas man faces his seventh impaired driving offense after leading deputies on a high-speed chase through North Little Rock neighborhoods, ending with him slamming into a tree, authorities said.

The Pulaski County sheriff’s office said they arrested 34-year-old Angus Lee Murray of Austin Sunday morning after he sped off from a Valero gas station in North Little Rock when a deputy woke him up in his pickup.

He is charged with multiple felonies, including fleeing police, assault, driving while intoxicated, as well as a handful of careless driving infractions.

Authorities said a deputy saw Murray sleeping and knocked on his truck and yelled for him to wake up several times. According to a sheriff’s office report, Murray woke up, turned on his truck and sped off.

Law enforcement chased Murray as he raced through opposite lanes and throughout residential neighborhoods for several miles, officials said.

Murray eventually got stuck in some mud in a backyard and then accelerated into a tree, leading to a brief foot chase before deputies arrested him when he fell into a hole, the report said.

The sheriff’s office said Murray declined to take a blood chemical test after they brought him to UAMS Medical Center.

Court records show it's Murray’s seventh DWI charge in roughly a decade, and many of his prior offenses have been in central Arkansas. Murray is also awaiting trial in a separate felony DWI charge in Lonoke County.

State laws make a fourth or higher DWI a felony.

Murray pleaded innocent to the charges in district court Monday. Online court records didn’t list an attorney to comment on his behalf.

Murray remained in the Pulaski County jail with bond set at $100,000. He’s set to appear in court on May 6.