Bill on tractor DWIs stumbles in Senate

Legislation that would redefine "motor vehicle" to include ATVs and farm equipment in the driving-while-intoxicated law failed to clear the Senate on Monday.

The Senate's voted 12-11 on House Bill 1411 by Rep. LeAnne Burch, D-Monticello; 18 were required for approval in the 35-member chamber. The Senate then expunged the vote for a possible second vote.

Sen. Eddie Cheatham, D-Crossett, said most of the bill is already in state law and is intended to eliminate confusion in the existing law. The Arkansas Farm Bureau was part of the group behind the bill, he said.

[RELATED: Complete Democrat-Gazette coverage of the Arkansas Legislature]

But Farm Bureau spokesman Steve Eddington said in a written statement, "I checked with our lobbyists and they do not believe we have a policy position on that proposed legislation."

The bill is aimed at clarifying that operators of farm equipment and four-wheelers involved in fatal or near-fatal accidents must have their blood-alcohol levels tested, Burch told the House last month. She said current law is ambiguous for law enforcement when it comes to motorized forms of transportation like ATVs and tractors.

-- Michael R. Wickline