Man killed, child among 2 hurt in central Arkansas crash

An Arkansas man was killed and two other people, including a child, were injured in a collision early Tuesday in central Arkansas, authorities said.

Shortly after 4:10 a.m., a 2005 Chevrolet driven by Demaron Hammock of Conway turned right onto Arkansas 161 from Arkansas 440 and into the path of an oncoming vehicle, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Hammock was killed in the collision.

An unidentified minor in Hammock’s vehicle, as well as the driver of the second vehicle, 34-year-old Darwin Cribbs of North Little Rock, were injured, the report states.

The crash was at least the second deadly collision in as many days in Arkansas.

Early Monday, a Florida man died after his car collided with a truck in Nevada County, troopers said.

John Young, 51, of Tampa, Fla., was driving south on U.S. 67 north of Prescott when his 2018 Hyundai drifted across the centerline and hit a truck, according to a separate report from Arkansas State Police. That crash occurred at about 1:15 a.m., and Young died at the scene.

Authorities described conditions on the road as clear and dry at the time of both wrecks.

At least 65 people have died in crashes so far this year on Arkansas roads, preliminary figures indicate.