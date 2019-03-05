Delany sets retirement as Big Ten leader

Jim Delany helped the Big Ten grow to 14 schools, launched the first athletic conference television network, and helped construct the College Football Playoff while steadfastly protecting the league's relationship with the Rose Bowl.

Over three decades, as Big Ten revenue soared under his leadership, Delany has become one of the most powerful and influential figures in college sports. On Monday, he set an end date for his time as Big Ten commissioner: June 30, 2020, when his current contract expires.

The 71-year-old Delany has led the Big Ten since 1989.

"As we moved into 2020, I thought in my own mind, talking with family -- my wife -- hey, 31 years is more than enough time to make an impact," Delany said. "Time for a change. I'm appreciative and thankful for the opportunity, but I think 2020 is the right time."

Delany said he intends to help with the transition, but does not anticipate being part of the selection process for his replacement. The Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors has started a search for a new commissioner led by Northwestern President Morton Schapiro.

"[Delany] has been a forward-thinking, collaborative and decisive leader in every aspect of conference proceedings," Schapiro said. "We thank him for his dedicated service to date and look forward to working with him through the conclusion of his contract."

Delany said he would be "judicious" when it comes to weighing on issues that will have long-term implications for the Big Ten, which now stretches from Nebraska to New Jersey.

Delany helped create the 5-year-old, four-team playoff, but for years he and the Big Ten acted as a speed bump along the path to changing the sport's postseason. Always protective of the Big Ten's lucrative and longstanding partnership with the Rose Bowl, the Big Ten was slower than the other major conferences to embrace changing the way a champion was crowned in college football -- whether it was the BCS or the CFP.

Delany became the Big Ten's fifth commissioner when he succeeded Wayne Duke in 1989. He ambitiously built the conference profile, negotiating television deals worth billions that in 2018 produced an unprecedented distribution of $51 million alone for Michigan, one of the flagship members. While the Big Ten has never been more profitable, it has lagged behind some of its rival conferences in producing national champions in the most high-profile sports this century.

A Big Ten team has not won the NCAA men's basketball tournament since Michigan State in 2000. Ohio State's 2002 and 2014 national championships have been the Big Ten's only football titles since 2000. The SEC has 11 football championships in that time.

High-profile scandals in recent years involving athletic departments at Big Ten schools such as Penn State, Michigan State and Ohio State have called into question the conference's role in policing and disciplining its members.

But under Delany, the Big Ten also has had stability.

"I feel really good about the collaborative culture that we've created among competitors inside of our conference, which has allowed us to assess the opportunities and risks and execute against them," Delany said. "I think that sort of culture is one of the things that I'm sort of proudest of. I think we've gotten better at it. And it's not to say we don't make mistakes. It's not to say we're right on every count, but I like where we're located in our media world, in our bowl world and in our NCAA world."

Sports on 03/05/2019