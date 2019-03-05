Former Arkansas deputy charged after barricading self in sheriff's office for hours, authorities say

A former central Arkansas deputy who is accused of holing up inside the Cleburne County sheriff’s office with a rifle and threatening to shoot himself and others faces felony charges.

Jeffrey Todd Maxey, 46, of Heber Springs was arrested on Jan. 4 after he barricaded himself in one of the office's lobby bathrooms, leading to a nearly four-hour standoff that ended when he peacefully surrendered, authorities said.

Maxey, an ex-deputy for Cleburne County, was charged Friday with multiple felony offenses, including making terroristic threats, assault and burglary, as well as a few misdemeanor infractions.

During the standoff, he allegedly told people outside the bathroom that he wanted to talk to Cleburne County Sheriff Chris Brown, and accused the sheriff of making up lies that ruined his career and life, according to an affidavit. The document said he threatened to shoot himself and others if anyone entered the bathroom.

The sheriff’s office fired Maxey in 2017 for passing a stopped school bus and breaching the department's ethical rules after giving what the sheriff described then as “contradicting stories.”

The standoff saw a large law enforcement presence around the building in Heber Springs, roughly 65 miles northeast of Little Rock.

An Arkansas State Police negotiator convinced Maxey to disarm and come out of the bathroom, the affidavit said. He was brought to a local jail without further incident, officials said.

The report noted Maxey had no prior criminal convictions.

Online court records didn’t list an attorney to comment on the charges.

Maxey’s bond was set at $100,000. A Cleburne County jail roster did not list him as an inmate.