Film-rebate change sails in Senate 35-0

The Senate approved a bill 35-0 Monday that would change the incentive program for film projects in Arkansas.

House Bill 1461, by Rep. Carlton Wing, R-North Little Rock, goes back to the House to consider a Senate amendment.

A 2009 state law provides for a rebate of 20 percent of qualified production costs incurred during the production of a state-certified film project. The law also gives a 10 percent rebate for the payroll of production employees who are full-time Arkansas residents, according to the state Department of Finance and Administration.

The bill would change the approving authority for participation in the rebate program from the Film Office to the executive director of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission. It also would change the program so that the production rebate is a discretionary incentive and would be authorized only by the commission's executive director, according to the finance department. The bill also would move the expiration of the rebate program from June 30, 2019, to June 30, 2029.

-- Michael R. Wickline