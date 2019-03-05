19 more die from flu-related illness in Arkansas; virus remains widespread

More than a dozen people in Arkansas died this past week from flu-related illness as the virus remains widespread throughout the state, public health officials said Tuesday.

The Arkansas Department of Health’s weekly flu report showed a sizable jump in the number of flu deaths officials have recorded, rising from 38 last week to 57 in the department's latest report. Those figures include one child death.

Some 70 percent of those patients either didn’t get a flu shot or had no vaccination history, the health department said.

The state recorded 227 deaths last flu season, the deadliest year in three decades.

More than 300 people were hospitalized this past week and the majority were 45 and older, according to state Department of Health data.

Health officials said the flu remains “widespread” throughout Arkansas, a designation when the flu is present in the majority of the state.

At least 17 schools have temporarily closed because of rampant illness among students and teachers, according to health department data.

A number of school districts opted for alternative school days by giving students at-home assignments.

Public school absenteeism decreased slightly from the previous week, according to the agency.

The health department reported 50 hospitalizations for those 18 and younger this past week.